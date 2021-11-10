VCTOR MARTNEZ

They criticize the idea of ​​adjusting revenues from premium renewables to avoid their temporary overpayment and to establish a fixed price in the face of volatility in the wholesale market.

The vice president of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera.

Renewable developers and independent electricity companies fear that the large aborted cut to the three major electricity companies in the country will end up falling on their income statement in the middle of the government’s regulatory swing to contain the rise in electricity. They join the criticism of consumer associations, who ask the vice president of Ecological Transition for caution, Teresa Ribera, in the reform of the regulated electricity tariff (Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer) to avoid that the new mechanism ends up damaging the competition and leaving a permanently high fixed price.

Ribera needs to take from another place the money that he is no longer going to take from the income of Iberdrola, Endesa and Naturgy to finance the sharp drop in the regulated part of the electricity bill approved in September with the aim of offsetting the record price of electricity in the wholesale market. After the step backwards taken with the electricity companies to prevent them from impacting the scissors to the industry, his magnifying glass is now on the income of renewable facilities that charge the market price but then have to adjust it to the regulated profitability of 7.4%. These facilities are currently charging a price much higher than this profitability objective, so when the adjustment occurs, the period of collection right will be automatically reduced.

However, the team led by Ribera believes that at this time there is no room for temporary overpayments. Their solution is to establish a fixed price close to 60 euros per megawatt hour for these renewables and that they supply directly to the domestic customers of the PVPC. In this way, Ribera will achieve a strong reduction in the price of the receipt in the midst of a price crisis and will contribute to lowering the CPI before it begins to cause direct damage to the economy.

The proposal has the approval of the large electric companies and, however, has encountered resistance in renewable promoters such as Acciona and others grouped in the ELICA employers’ association AEE, who consider that the change means reopening the box of thunders of the recent cuts applied in Spain on renewables. “In the end the renewables pay the duck again. Regulatory uncertainty returns,” they claim in one of the most affected entities that requests anonymity as they are still in the negotiation phase with Ribera. The ministry guarantees that profitability will not be touched, although companies respond that the change will mean a significant adjustment in their cash flows and the planning of their treasury.

The great reform of the PVPC undertaken by Transicin Ecolgica has also met resistance among, curiously, consumer associations. Facua He considers in statements to this newspaper that it is one more “patch” and asks Ribera for the direct intervention of the tariff to declare the bulk of households vulnerable to a supervening energy crisis from which they can escape. In the OCU, For their part, they believe that setting the price at the supposed 60 euros has the risk that when the market falls after this conjunctural situation, this reference will end up being very high.

Excluding 2021, the annual cost of energy has only exceeded 60 euros once in the last 13 years. “If the PVPC is priced higher than the market in the future, clients will migrate to the liberalized market, where we consider that sufficiently transparent competition conditions do not yet exist,” explains a spokesperson for the association.

Curiously, and for totally different reasons, the setting of a price for the PVPC has also aroused the suspicion of independent electricity traders from the country’s large energy groups. These companies consider that if the Government establishes a price of 60 euros per megawatt hour, it will cause an immediate flight of consumers at the regulated rate, whose supply is limited to the giants of the sector. “The regulated rate must reflect market prices, which are also the result of an international situation, and free competition between marketers provide an affordable price to the consumer, but marketers should not have to compete with the PVPC”, explains the president. of one of these groups.

Among these companies are medium-sized groups such as Axpo, Fenie, Factor Energa, Nexus, Cepsa or BP. These companies have asked for rnica to avoid being the great losers of the adjustment and they ask Ribera not to regulate until they can convey their arguments to him. In the next few days they will hold a meeting with the ministry, which is seeking a consensus agreement with everyone to avoid another step backwards such as the one that has taken the power cut.

