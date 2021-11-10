11/10/2021 at 12:33 CET

Marc Escolà

Less than two months since Portugal took the Futsal World Cup against Argentina (1-2) and the Mvp of the tournament says goodbye to the current champions. The star Ricardinho, six times awarded as the best player in the world, has announced at age 36 that retires from the Portuguese team after getting this September the last great title that was missing at the international level.

A goodbye that comes 18 years after the international debut of ‘O Magical‘, which was called up for the first time with the selection of Portugal on June 26, 2003, at the Algarve International Tournament, with a victory against Andorra. Impressive legacy the one that leaves Ricardinho, which leaves with a figure of 141 goals in his 187 games, and with the titles of the last Eurocup and the world from Lithuania.

“It was an incredible journey. If I look back to see the beginning at 16 I didn’t think it would be so perfect. I already knew that the world it would be my last competition, whatever happened. These two years were very exhausting, especially psychological. This futsal page ends in the best possible way “, were the words of the Portuguese star, who may have the hours counted in the French ACCS, which disputes the Second Gallic division after a sanction imposed by the FFF.

Or magic, or myth, to lenda. ™ 18 years to be proud of Portugal: obrigado by tudo, @ ricardinho10ofi. ⭐🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/Lb3Mb0yFox – Portugal (@selecaoportugal) November 9, 2021

The most difficult choice

“It is the most difficult decision that I will make in my sports career, but I think we have to leave room for the youngest, “he said. Ricardinho, in tears, at a press conference in the Oeiras Football City, outside of Lisbon. The player pointed out that he ends “in the best way this story and page written in the futsal book”, after winning countless collective titles and individual awards. Ricardinho is considered one of the best in the history of futsal, although he has always said that the Brazilian Falcao is deserving of this distinction.

“I feel that everything I had to give, I gave it from my 16 years until today. Thank you all,” he said. Ricardinho, which has behind him 187 games with the Portuguese national team and titles of League and Cup on Japan (Nagoya Oceans), Portugal (Benfica) and Spain (Movistar Inter). The president of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), Fernando Gomes, asked him to play one last game with the national team and Ricardinho He pointed out that he will do so “with pride” to say goodbye to the Portuguese fans.