The professional boxer Ricardo Fernandez ‘Mateo’ I was prepared for a serious night of work on Friday 23 October in Carcassonne (France). He had agreed to face the reigning French lightweight champion in 8 rounds, undefeated in 15 bouts, Jaouad belmehdi. It was a young boxer, 23 years old, technical and with a list of 6 KOs to his credit. In fact, he won the French championship last February by knocking out Sabri Sediri in a single round. In June he defended him by unanimous decision against Sylvain Chapelle. Now, he wanted ‘Mateo’ for the long-distance match that was held at the Palacio de los Deportes in Carcassonne.

However, the hardest thing was not the combat. The vehicle in which the ‘Mateo’ team was traveling suffered an accident just after crossing the border with France in Biarritz when they were going to weigh in. Fortunately, there were no personal injuries apart from the scare, but the vehicle was rendered useless. Committed to their sport and the event, and to the apparent guarantees of payment of the extra costs by the French promoter, José Ignacio Barruetabeña, Félix García and ‘Mateo’ They continued the journey using taxis, trains, and hotels. After 31 hours of travel since their departure in Logroño, they arrived in Carcassonne, rested and fulfilled in the ring.

“It’s amazing how ‘Mateo’ has responded in front of a real prospect. He has gone from less to more, increasing the pace and working on what was prepared. Belmehdi is very dangerous and has won the fight on points, but it has not been easy. The physical display and concentration of ‘Mateo’ after this odyssey and with the difficulties we have faced are to take off his hat. this boy is admirable “, explains the Riojan coach José Ignacio Barruetabeña.

Despite the insistence and the promises, the French promoter has not faced, at this time, a single euro of the extra costs that the accident has meant for the ‘Mateo’ team, when the alternative was to lose the background fight of your event.

“Let’s see how they respond throughout the week. If they do not comply, we will resort to the legal measures that we consider necessary to defend the interests of the boxer and his coaches. This is unacceptable and very bad for boxing. “, says a José Luis Celaya who takes advantage of the occasion “To congratulate ‘Mateo’ for proving once again that he is a great boxer».

‘Mateo’, at 28 years old, now has a record of 9 wins and 7 losses, with no KO in favor or against. His rivals, in addition to Belmehdi himself, include the undefeated Luke Willis, Juan Félix Gómez and Moussa Gholam, as well as Víctor Bonet. He counts among his victories matches against fighters of the quality of Pedro Gomes or Kevin Baldospino.

The natural boxer from Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, and based in Logroño, now thinks about resting for a few days and returning to training as soon as possible.