

Peru comes alive to the last four dates of the Conmebol Qualifiers.

Ricardo Gareca has done it again, the football messiah of Peru There has been a new resurrection of his team, the umpteenth in the six years he has been in charge of the Blanquirroja, whom many considered defenestrated a few months ago except for him, who always kept faith in his men.

Although the new miracle of returning to the World Cup is still far from being realized, the Peruvian team is now very much alive with the always serene but firm hand of Gareca, who has put it fully into the fight thanks to the six points obtained against Bolivia (3-0) and Venezuela (1-2).

Those two triumphs, the first consecutive for Peru in the entire tie, have ended the year in the fifth place that gives access to the play-off, with four days remaining to complete the competition.

This situation was almost unimaginable just a year ago, when Peru finished 2020 as the bottom of the playoffs with only one point obtained in the first four days. In 2021, the Peruvian team was the third team with the most points., a total of 16 in ten games, only behind Brazil (23) and Argentina (19).

This resurrection is almost identical to that carried out by Peru in the previous qualifying rounds, where after a poor start it managed to get into the fight for the last few days and achieved success with a World Cup qualification history, the first in 36 years.

The phenomenon occurred again in the 2019 Copa América where, after being beaten 5-0 by Brazil, Gareca was able to raise the morale of his team to rebuild immediately and reach the final of the tournament, the first for Peru in 44 years, which he lost precisely to Canarinha.

The same story was repeated this year in the last Copa América, where the Peruvian team debuted with a new 4-0 win inflicted by Brazil and reached fourth place in the tournament after meeting again with the Brazilian team in the semifinals.

Matter of faith

“I convey to people that they keep faith and believe in us (…), because it is a group with a lot of conviction and because it is needed in these difficult moments, in these moments in which things are beginning to be definedGareca said after the meeting with Venezuela.

Do not lose faith is a mantra that the Argentine coach has repeated over and over again in these qualifying rounds: “I was always of the idea that, as long as the numbers give, you have to fight it and have faith and confidence. We never end anything. That has always been my mentality as a coach, “he said at another time.

“We have experience in extreme situations. What for others may be a doubt, for us is a strength “, he concluded. And the most important thing for Gareca was to get into the squad to fight the final stretch with a team that goes from less to more: “I believe a lot in the ending based on the experience I have. When it was my turn to win championships or achieve goals, I have won them by a final sprint“.

Christian Cueva: from heaven to hell

Among those footballers who enjoy the blind trust of ‘Tigre’ Gareca there is one with his own name: Christian Cueva, the player who has played the most games of the national team with the Argentine coach.

Cueva personifies that indomitable and resilient spirit that the Argentine has instilled in Peruvian players, highlighted as the Peru’s top scorer in these qualifiers with five goals, 33% of the scoring record of the entire team.

No Peruvian player has traveled so much between the heaven of euphoria and the hell of criticism and insults as Cueva, capable of being deified to be demonized at lightning speed, and vice versa.

The midfielder had to endure a tsunami of insults for having lost the ball that triggered the defeat against Bolivia (1-0) in La Paz, and just a month later he literally ordered the Peruvian tribune to shut up with a goal precisely against Bolivia ( 3-0) in Lima and with the decisive goal against Venezuela, from a free kick.

Cueva knows very well about this kind of personal resurrections, who already went through something similar when he missed a penalty against Denmark in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and, after being vilified even publicly, had a slump in his performance but then recovered to return to be a key piece within the selection.

The magic of Cueva It will be fundamental again when Peru has to face Colombia and Ecuador in January, after Gareca has managed to insert and harmonize players like Gianluca Lapadula and Sergio Peña in the Peruvian attack, in the face of the repeated absences of Paolo Guerrero and Edison Flores.