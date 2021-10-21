Ricardo Gouveia commands with aplomb in the Challenge Costa Brava that is being disputed in Empordà Golf, where he has not yet been able to finish the second lap due to the delay caused by yesterday’s fog. He takes two strokes ahead of Lacroix, three to Johannessen who has made a hole in one and Hanna, and four to Matteo manassero, who is fighting for his return to the European Tour.

Gouveia is not new to the Challenge Tour; In fact, he has five victories on this circuit (the first in 2015 and two in 2016), two of them achieved this year in just under a month in Italy and Denmark, and he arrived at Empordà Golf looking for a new victory with the that would improve his category for his next season on the European Tour.

Because Ricardo has already earned the right to compete among the best by placing himself in 2nd position in the Challenge Tour ranking at the mercy of his seven top 10, but if he achieves the third victory he would automatically go to the Tour with a category above the top 20 Challenge classifieds. Quite a challenge for the Portuguese Olympian, who represented his country at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.

Gouveia took to the course to finish 5 holes of his first round in which he made two birdies, and continued with the second in which he signed 5 birdies and a bogey to take command of the tournament with a total of 10 under par.

“I played very solid, I played the last holes of the first round very well and after a short break I followed the second round with good rhythm. I am very happy with how I played and, above all, how I managed the wind. It is as if we were in a completely different field than last week, but it is true that by playing two weeks in a row on the same field you already have an idea of ​​how not to get into too much trouble. The key is to minimize errors and take advantage of every opportunity that the field gives you, “he said.

Frederic Lacroix has managed to finish 12 holes and with two birdies in the last three tournaments he has managed to play, he has climbed to second position with 8 strokes under par, although he still has 6 holes to finish his second round of the Challenge Costa Brava.

Hole in 1

Norwegian Kristian Kreogh Johannessen has made hole in one on hole 3 from 162 meters, which has catapulted him to third position with 7 under par with 5 holes of his second round remaining, and is tied with the North American Chase Hanna, who has completed 12 holes .

In fifth position is Matteo Manassero, who returned to the course this morning to play the 4 holes that he lacked and then followed a round that was complicated at the beginning and made three bogeys in the first 6 holes, but recovered with two birdies and one grand finale with an eagle for a total of 6 under par.

“It has been a day of fighting, with this wind it has been difficult to play well but I have fought it to the end, I played a very good 3 wood to the fairway, a 6 iron from 200 meters with the wind in favor and I left it to two and a half meters. I am very happy with how I feel on the field, of course there are days better than others but it is important to be well and enjoy the moment, and when things are worse not to despair and have very clear ideas ”says the five-time champion of the European Tour, and a precocious winner: the youngest winner of the British Amateur (16 years old), the youngest player to make the cut at Augusta, and the youngest winner in the history of the European Tour when he prevailed at the Castelló Masters with 17 years.

With his 5 victories on the European Tour, he became among the 25 best players in the world, and from then on he suffered a mistrust in his game that led him to lose all rights to play the Tour.

The Italian had no qualms about starting over from the beginning and is coming back from his victory on the Alps Tour last year in Tuscany, which he made after 24 missed cuts from 25 tournaments played. Matteo knows about comebacks, and this week he will attempt an epic to be among the top 3 finishers in the Challenge Costa Brava, which is what he needs to qualify for the Challenge Tour final and attempt his return to the European Tour.

Alex del Rey He is the first Spaniard in the provisional classification and is in 27th place with 1 shot under par after 13 holes.

The delay of 2 hours and 40 minutes caused by yesterday’s fog continues to affect the competition, so half of the players are still on the field pending the completion of the second round that will resume tomorrow, Thursday at 8:50 am. When these 54 players finish their second round, the classification will be cut, which will pass the first 60 and tied, to then play the third round of the Costa Brava Challenge that will begin at approximately 11.30 am.