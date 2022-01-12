Ricardo Montaner is the head of the Montaner dynasty made up of stars of the stature of Mau and Ricky, Evaluna and Camilo, but the latter had to go, supposedly, through the strict hand of his father-in-law. As they count Gossips to the singer FORCED to believe in God.

It was in an interview that Eva Luna She said that her now husband was not a Christian and in detail tells how he began to believe; These statements went viral several years later and now there is an alleged prenuptial contract that Ricardo Montaner would have forced to sign Stefi Roitman, wife Ricky montaner.

It was in early 2022 that the couple got married and despite having a relationship for several years, both had to sign a prenuptial contract that, apparently, was ordered by Ricardo Montaner.

According to versions that run in the media specialized in the show, Ricardo Montaner forced his now daughter-in-law to sign said contract for protect heritage of his son. The version surprised the fans and is that the singer is always very affectionate with the couples of his family.

Ricardo Montaner, DID YOU FORCE Camilo to convert to Christianity?

Behind the rumor of prenuptial contract, They revived the gossip that Ricardo Montaner is actually very strict and forced Camilo to become a Christian. According to what they say, the interpreter of So in love He conditioned Echeverri “if he doesn’t convert you, you won’t be able to marry my daughter.”

But nevertheless, Evaluna Montaner He said that at the beginning of their relationship each believed very different things spiritually:

“When Camilo and I started, he did not believe the same as me, in fact we believed very different things. I don’t know how well I handled it, honestly, I think well because right now we are married.

I went to church every Sunday and I didn’t give him the option, I said we go to church on Sundays and he (so beautiful) went with me, “she said.

Did Evaluna force Camilo to believe the same thing as her?

According to these statements, Camilo was not forced by Ricardo Montaner but rather Evaluna, his partner, influenced the change in his beliefs.

“He is a person who seeks, seeks and never stops searching. When I was a child I prayed to ask for my future husband, I asked for a Christian husband and that he would make me grow a lot. Today he believes the same as me and something that fascinates me is that he has a precious relationship with God, “Evaluna stressed.

Here the full interview:

