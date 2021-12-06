12/06/2021 at 3:25 PM CET

.

The Spanish Richard Rodriguez, coach of Urawa Red Diamonds, has been awarded the award for the best coach of the season in the J-League, while Andres Iniesta has been chosen to integrate the ideal eleven.

“I am very happy with this recognition, it has been a very beautiful season where the whole team has rowed in the same direction. I am very grateful to Urawa for the trust. Hopefully we can put the brooch by achieving the Emperor’s Cup & rdquor ;, he said after receiving the award.

The Spanish Ricardo Rodriguez was awarded thanks to the votes of a committee of that organization “for the impact on the club and the game changer of Urawa Reds & rdquor ;, which he has managed for the first season after being promoted to Tokushima Vortis last season.

The Asturian coach, who is committed to offensive play and a style in which possession is key, pointed out that “the players have internalized very well what he wanted from them.”

Despite being considered a transitional campaign, the Spanish coach managed to finish the Saitama team with magnificent numbers; sixth place in the league, semifinalist in the Levaine Cup after eliminating Kawasaki Frontale and is just one game away from reaching the final of the Emperor’s Cup, as this next Saturday he faces Cerezo Osaka in the semifinals.

Before joining Japanese football, he worked in Saudi Arabia, at the Real Madrid school in Mexico, in Spanish teams such as Oviedo, Girona or Malaga and completed a great stage in Thailand, where he coached Ratchaburi FC, Bangkok Glass and the Suphanburi.

At the gala, Andres Iniesta, Vissel Kobe player, collected the award on behalf of the players chosen as the best eleven, which also includes the Brazilian Leandro Damiao, forward of the champion Kawasaki Frontale, chosen footballer of the season.

Iniesta He has completed his fourth season in the Japanese league, in which he has been instrumental in helping Vissel Kobe finish in third place after Kawasaki and Yokohama Marinos.