12/19/2021 at 10:52 CET

Urawa Reds were proclaimed champion of the Emperor’s Cup of Japan this Sunday by beating Oita Trinita 2-1 in a heart attack final, which makes their coach, Ricardo Rodriguez, the first Spanish coach to achieve this Japanese national title.

Rodriguez He managed to add a new trophy to the Reds’ record in his first year at the helm of this team, which he arrived at at the beginning of the year after promoting Tokushima Vortis to the highest category of Japanese football by proclaiming himself champion of J2.

The team of the Oviedo coach clearly dominated the game from the beginning, with possession football that has been exhibiting all season, in which it finished sixth in the Japanese league.

The offensive game of the Reds was rewarded very early, in minute 6, after a play by the right wing of Sekine that finished off the Esaka network.

The club of Oita (Southwest Japan), which has been the revelation in this Emperor’s Cup, failed to shake off the dominance of the Reds after the goal or disturb his rival in the first half.

Those of Tomohiro Katanosaka They came out in the second half with their most advanced lines and based on persistence they began to find gaps against an opponent very well planted on the lawn of the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

Kobayashi he was close to controlling a ball that would have left him alone in front of the Reds goalkeeper after a pass from Shimoda after minute 60.

About ten minutes later Esaka He had a very clear chance to score his second goal and extend the lead, but after dribbling the goalkeeper he managed to deflect his shot to goal in extremis.

In the final stretch of the meeting, in which Rodriguez introduced veterans Makino Y Ugajin to try to maintain control of the game, there would still be time for a couple of clear chances from both teams.

When the Reds were already caressing the cup, Trinita, who had gone with everything up, managed to tie with a header from Pereira. It was the 90th minute and the game seemed doomed to overtime.

But in the third minute of added time, Shibato hit a volley off a corner rebound, and Makino He deflected just enough head to elude the goalkeeper, celebrating the goal as the victory that would ultimately mean once the referee whistled for the final in the 98th minute.

The Saitama club (north of Tokyo) was thus proclaimed champion of the Japanese Emperor’s Cup for the fifth time in its history, by the hand of a coach who has also been named best coach of the J-League season.

Rodriguez, 47, who has previously managed Girona, in addition to several clubs in Thailand, also manages with this triumph to classify the Reds for the Asian Champions League.

Data sheet:

two – Urawa Reds: Nishikawa; Sakai, Iwanami, Scholz, Akimoto; Sekine (Okubo, m.83), Ito, Shibato, Koizumi (Makino, m.83); Esaka and Junker (Ugajin, m.73).

one – Oita Trinita: Takagi; Misao, Trevisan, Koide (Nagasawa, m.79), Yuki Kobayashi (Nomura, m.72); Machida, Shimoda, Pereira, Seigo Kobayashi; Isa (Matsumoto, m.79) and Watanabe.

Goals: 1-0: min.6, Esaka. 1-1: min.90, Pereira. 2-1: min. 93, Makino.

Incidents: Match corresponding to the final of the Emperor’s Cup 2021, played at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo and before some 65,000 spectators.