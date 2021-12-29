Through his Twitter account, billionaire and Bitcoin advocate Ricardo Salinas shared a video in which he advised his followers to get rid of fiat money and buy Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. He said central banks are overprinting money.

«A little over a year ago I took control of my social networks, it has been a challenge, and I want to recommend three tips, one of them is to stay away from fiat money, from the dollar, the euro, the yen, to the Mexican peso. Since they are all the same story. It’s fake paper money, and central banks are making more money than ever. Invest in Bitcoin, ”he said.

My dear 957,200 followers on Twitter, I leave you a message of #Christmas and # FindeAño, please listen to it and share it. A hug and all the success of the universe for all of you, may God give you health, desire to live and get ahead, the world belongs to dreamers! pic.twitter.com/yL3HSNb9Hb – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) December 24, 2021

Christmas message and investment tips to replace fiat with Bitcoin

In the published video, the businessman gave some advice on investing in fiat money. And, he advised his followers not to give in to envy and always believe in themselves when fighting for freedom and innovation.

Supporters of the billionaire expressed their support, claiming that inflation is the government’s tool to keep people at bay and control them. And also to steal your money through taxes.

In another tweet, the Mexican billionaire and president of Grupo Salinas (Elektra, Banco Azteca, Italika, Total Play, among others) reiterated his position on fiat money. This time, comparing the price of things in 2020 with that of 90 years ago. This argument has been widespread in debates about inflation and how much purchasing power has depreciated over the last century. And Salinas puts it in perspective using two images that compare the purchasing power of $ 20 in two different centuries.

The tweet warned supporters that inflation was a tool for the government to keep the masses scared and in check. In addition to stealing your money through taxes.

El Salvador is “the spark of the revolution”

Hours earlier, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, had an exchange of tweets with the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, who questioned international organizations for disparaging Bitcoin and argued that BTC is “changing the economy of a country” and that “the I play for fiat money “, pointing to El Salvador as” the spark of the revolution “and Salinas Pliego agreed that the end of fiat money is necessary” but it will not be a pretty sight. “

It should be noted that, at the end of June, Ricardo Salinas Pliego openly recommended the use of Bitcoin in Mexico, and even assured that one of his companies, Banco Azteca, was working on a financial scheme that would allow it to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method.

Salinas has always been a bitcoin bull since 2013 when he bought his first Bitcoin. In 2018, he referred to it as one of his best-performing investments and at one point said that he had 10% of his wealth in cryptocurrency.

Salinas Pliego is the founder of the “Ricardo B. Salinas Pliego Center”, an institution that promotes financial freedom in Mexico. In addition, he is the founder of Grupo Salinas, a business consortium in Mexico that is made up of brands such as Banco Azteca, TV Azteca and Almacenes Elektra, with a net worth of approximately $ 13,200 million.

