10/31/2021 at 22:30 CET

The Glasgow summit will start with breakfast with the agreement reached this Sunday by the G-20 countries in Rome. There they have decided to commit to not go beyond a 1.5º C increase in temperature by the end of the century, which means betting on the most demanding margin of the range approved in the Paris Agreement, which ranged from 1.5º C to 2º C. This last possibility is already seen as totally undesirable for the future of the planet. light of the most recent scientific reports.

Committing not to exceed one and a half degrees of added warming by the end of the century constitutes a certain victory that was announced with satisfaction by the leaders of the G-20. In fact, this agreement could not be reached at the previous meeting of environment ministers that was held a few months ago in Naples.

It is, according to all analysts, a minimum agreement that allows the Glasgow summit to be inaugurated today with some hope, although tinged with unequivocal disappointment, since the situation on the planet requires more effective actions. This was declared yesterday by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

Guterres noted: “While I welcome the G20’s commitment to global solutions, I’m leaving Rome with my hopes unsatisfied, but at least not buried & rdquor ;.

There are reasons that support the skepticism of the UN Secretary General. And it is that to get some countries to sign the compromise reached, the rest had to accept a relevant nuance, which is that the goal of 1.5º C remains subject to “the different responsibilities and respective capacities, in light of the different national circumstances & rdquor ;.

That margin for maneuver had been demanded by China and Russia, the latter alleging the health emergency situation in which their country finds itself. Both countries also add to the zero emissions goal for mid-century, but not for 2050, as the others wanted, but for 2060.

Likewise, the need to comply with the commitment reached in previous summits of allocate $ 100 billion each year to developing countries so they can adapt to climate change and take action against warming.

As of today, the countries will meet again in Glasgow, and they will have to specify these positions, although the weight that the G20 nations have due to their economic (and polluting) power means that the Rome agreement already represents a large part of what will leave Glasgow.

It may interest you: What are the eight challenges to be solved by the Glasgow Summit?