11/15/2021 at 7:31 PM CET

Joel xaubet

The drama continues between Ben simmons and the Sixers. On this occasion the protagonist was not the player, but his agent, Rich paul, one of the most sought after in the NBA. The representative has ensured that Decisions made by Philadelphia 76ers managers are worsening the Australian guard’s mental health: “Certainly, I believe that the fines, the spotlight and the bad publicity are unnecessary and have worsened the mental problems. Either you help Ben or you go out and say he’s lying. ”

Still, Rich Paul says he considers the Sixers a good organization: “I don’t think they are a bad franchiseTheir owners are great and I respect their GM, Dary Morey. But now you have to help Ben. I know it is a business, but it takes humanity. We have to let Simmons decide when he can come back. ”

Rich Paul does not focus on the Simmons trade

The Australian point guard has made it clear that he wants to be transferred from Philadelphia and has no intention of continuing to play with his current team. Nevertheless, According to his agent, the transfer is now not the priority: “This is not about a transfer. You have to find a place that will help Ben regain his mental strength and get back to playing basketball. I want him to play, I don’t care if it’s with the 76ers jersey or any other, this doesn’t depend on me. “

Simmons’ attitude has changed after the last tickets, the player has agreed to work with the franchise’s medical services and has resumed his mandatory activities with the team. His coach, Doc Rivers, has assured him: “He was in the video session. But honestly I didn’t realize he was there, he sat in the back and I haven’t seen him. He hasn’t been shooting. But it does what it is obliged to do. ”

So Agent Rich Paul has added fuel to the fire burning in Philadelphia and Everything indicates that the drama will go on for a long time.