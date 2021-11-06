Rick Astley and the video game developer Eidos-Montréal, a study of Square enix, have released a new video in which the musical emblem of the 80s appears, with its inseparable toupee. Once again, and without having eaten or drunk it, the players have been victims of the classic meme. In the video, created to celebrate that it is already on sale Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Rick takes on the role of a mysterious hacker who devises an innocent ruse to “Rickroll” players.

During his participation, Rick Astley said: “For years I have been waiting, patiently waiting for the perfect moment to regain ownership of the ‘Rickroll’. When I heard that Never Gonna Give You Up was going to appear in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, I knew the time had come! “

To which he added: «Seriously, it is an honor to be part of the game’s soundtrack, to appear alongside so many wonderful songs that defined a whole decade and have left an indelible mark on me, both in my youth and in my musical career. . As the game features mostly 80s themes, I imagine that many players, especially younger ones, will hear some of the included themes for the first time. I hope the songs encourage and inspire players as much as I do and make them want to give it their all while saving the galaxy! “

Music is an essential part of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Never Gonna Give You Up appears on the game’s recorded-themed soundtrack, along with 30 other 80s pop and rock classics such as Mötley Crüe, Bonnie Tyler, Billy Idol, Pat Benetar, Def Leppard and BLONDIE.

An innovative game mechanic called “pineapple” gives players the opportunity to cheer on the Guardians during combat with a harangue that is inspired by the lyrics of famous songs. That mechanic, which Rick takes advantage of, will cause players to take the bait and inadvertently eat a “Rickroll” while wide-eyed seeing Rick dancing to the rhythm of his 80s hit. Never Gonna Give You Up.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is available now for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One consoles, on PC and streaming with GeForce NOW on October 26, 2021. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Version in Cloud for Nintendo Switch ™ is also available in select regions.