The American Rickie Fowler emerged with a record of 63 strokes (-9) in the third round of the PGA Tour CJ Summit Cup Tournament, and is the new leader with a cumulative of 195 (-21), two ahead of the Northern Irishman Roy McIlroy, who delivered a signed card of 62 (-10) and (197).

Fowler returned to the limelight Saturday in the hills above Las Vegas with his best round in three years, which places him as a favorite to fight this Sunday for the title of champion.

The American golfer hasn’t had such a good chance since his last PGA Tour win at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be easy at The Summit Club with all the low scores he’s been getting.

McIlroy started the final round with 9 shots off the lead, made five birdies in a row in the first nine and then he took care of the scoring holes, closing with a 7 iron in just over six meters with an eagle on the par 5 of the 18th hole for a 62.

Fowler, who has sunk to No. 128 in the world rankings, birdied three of his last five holes and finished as a leading leader.

“I haven’t been around much the last few years so it’s good to be back in that position“Fowler declared.” It’s been a long time coming. It has been a long road, difficult times. We are not done. “

Nine players were within 5 shots of the leader and anything goes in this tournament.

His compatriot Keith Mitchell started the third round with a 5-shot lead and made a couple of early birdies., entering from behind the green on the second par 3 and hitting a 3 club in a light breeze to establish a two-putt birdie, on the third par 5.

All it took were two bad changes to lose his lead. He went to the bunker at No. 8 and compounded the error with a double-bogey triple-putt, and Mitchell found the dirt again at No. 9 and made another double bogey.

Mitchell spent the rest of the day chasing and, in some cases, trying not to lose more ground. He hit a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 73 (+1) and a cumulative 199 (-17), 4 shots behind the leader.

The average score for the week was 68.5, which shows how easy it is for golfers on the Summit Club course.

While Mexican Abradham Ancer, who presented his best record so far this tournament, with 63 (-9) that allowed him to regain 16 positions in the provisional classification and get into the fight for the title sharing third place with Australian Adam Scott and American Robert Streb, all three with a cumulative 198 (-18).

Sergio garcia

TANNEN MAURY / .

Sergio García delivered a card of 69 strokes (-3), which cost him the loss of 11 positions and go down to 30th place that he shares with five other players and a cumulative of 204 (-12).