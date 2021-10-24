Ricky Rubio doesn’t care about being bored in Salt Lake City, being cold in Minnesota, or having to live in Ohio. Everything they throw at him seems little to the Spanish base, with an innate capacity for suffering and an evolution, physical and mental, absolutely meritorious. Throughout his career, Ricky has always been greeted with some suspicion; first because of his youth, then because of his lack of development and then, of course, because of certain aspects of his game. However, the playmaker has forgotten about the exterior to make himself, learn as much as possible from his coaches (the first he had in the NBA was Rick Adelman, eye) and adapt to the new times to be today, with 31 years just turned (made on the 21st) one of the most respected players in a competition that doesn’t wait for anyone, but he values ​​like no other the professionalism that a player who has gone from being questioned to leading the Cavaliers with a World Cup MVP (that of 2019, received by Kobe Bryant) reveals in his windows.

Currently, Ricky plays anywhere, barely leaks to the press his anger at being traded (it happened after the Suns, but it has not been repeated with the same intensity) and adapts to the environment being aware of its role at all times. And you have to keep one thing in mind: even having landed in one of the smallest and most hated markets by NBA free agents, the project he’s in is totally and radically better than that of the limping Timberwolves, aimlessly no direction. With bases that, in Ohio, have taken a long time to settle and a seed that has yet to blossom, the Cleveland franchise seems to be finally giving, steps out of the underworld and into the light without the eternal (and eternal) figure of LeBron James. Something that they have been incapable of throughout the 21st century and that has been made evident the two times that The King has said goodbye to Akron to try his luck elsewhere. AND, The Decision on the sidelines, the Cavs begin to resemble a basketball team. Regardless of whether or not they reach the playoffs this year, something that seems very complicated.

For now, the Cavs scratch their first victory after falling to the emerging Grizzlies and the promising Hornets, in two games in which they were unlucky, but they showed a good image. Hope does not live and the good feelings had to be translated into victory, especially before starting a route through the Western Conference that includes the Nuggets, Clippers, Lakers and Suns. Starting such a misfortune without releasing the locker was worrying, so the victory is a relief for what is coming, which can be faced in another way (although there are not many ways to face it) while waiting for better times (on the calendar, of course ). The time will come to fight against smaller rivals, direct confrontations in which victories can be added while the youngsters grow up and JB Bickerstaff continues to settle on a bench want the one that already last year transmitted very good feelings. The rest will come when it has to. If it comes, of course. The way, for the moment, is the right one.

Against the Hawks, Ricky gave what we can unequivocally consider an exhibition: 23 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists as a starter, in a game in which he enjoyed 35 minutes of play. The throwing series was also tremendous, with 9 of 15 in field goals and 3 of 7 in triples.. And with only 3 losses. In other words, a great game from the point guard, who has had a good start to the course and wisely leads a united group that looks at the playmaker. The entire quintet of the Cavs surpassed ten points, Jarret Allen added a double-double (11 + 14) Markkanen was bad in the shot (3 of 15, with 1 of 6 in triples) but good in the defense, Okoro continues showing their capabilities and Kevin Love scored 12 points from the bench, leaving streaks of his well-known talent and clarifying that he is still alive and that for something, in addition to his past, he is the last stronghold of that squad that won the ring in 2016. The smallest market, the biggest prize.

And the Hawks? A little of everything and a lot of nothing. Trae Young was not the problem, but it was far from being the solution and he stayed at 24 points and 7 assists, with 8 of 22 in field goals and 1 of 6 in triples. surpassed by Ricky in attack and defense and in a performance with some fainting, devoid of epic overtones and with the feeling of being somewhere else. Capela grabbed 14 rebounds and Collins 12, but the Hawks lived off the second chances until the Cavs closed that option in a third quarter that broke the game: 31-17 for the locals, who dedicated themselves to managing the advantage for the rest of the night. The resurrected Nate McMillan’s team, which reached the Eastern Finals last year, shot just 38% from the field and made just 10 3-pointers on 34 attempts. A very poor performance against a rival led by Ricky Rubio, touched by a wand. A man who fights against circumstances and who, at times, seems to be alone in the face of danger. To the world. But that always, always, always responds. And that is, and no other, his greatest strength.