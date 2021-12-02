Ricky Rubio, to begin with, has been in the NBA for more than a decade. He has played 652 games, 598 as a starter. And he has earned, in franchise contracts alone, more than $ 104 million. Right now, course 2021-22, he is at 17.8 million, the last season of a three-year, 51 million contract. His salary is 70th in an NBA with more than 400 players, 35th among guards: basically, guards and guards. When debating whether or not Ricky has been valued enough, it should be enough to just let the numbers do the talking – for over ten years He has not moved from the NBA, where he has always played a lot. His latest contract goes beyond double the competition’s average annual salary (about 7.5 million) and his teams have always valued his work, on and off the track. Of course, Ricky Rubio has been valued in the NBA. If he has not been all star, it is because he has not been at that very high level, that of the best in an era propelled by talent outdoors, good times for them. If his defects have been pointed out, it is because he has had them. Basically, the difficulty to score, to finish plays and, above all, to shoot from the outside. Of course with that in the arsenal, in addition to everything he has, Ricky would have been an All NBA point guard: to be part of the Best Quintets.

Now at an excellent level, it has not always been like that in a long career and one that promised homeless stardom when he played for ACB at the age of fourteen or landed in the NBA as a rock star. He was number 5 in the draft in which Stephen Curry was 7. It was difficult to make expectations converge with reality, and that could lead to a more negative (or less positive) vision of what a player who, otherwise, was holder of an Olympic final at 18 and holder and champion in a Euroleague final at 19. Perhaps that is why, due to the premature emergence, the path to maturity was longer, which included harsh personal trances, such as the death of his mother, and ugly injuries, the worst being the knee ligament in 2012, which it left him out of the London Games.

That maturity lit up a stretch of obvious leadership in the National Team, the post ringleader Pau Ga-sol / Juan Carlos Navarro, with whom he played at an overwhelmingly high level in the 2019 World Cup (champion, MVP) and in the last Tokyo Games, where the best of Sergio Scariolo’s team was consistently and with some clarity. In parallel, Ricky has suffered the crudest part of the NBA business: unexpected transfers and shirt changes without voice or vote. The Cavs are his fourth team in four years, a trance that exhausted and despaired him, and he had no problem recognizing it, but it did not spoil his image: impeccable in his dressing rooms, already recognized as a veteran leader. In rebuilding the Suns, in their strange return to the Wolves and the Cavaliers who are, at least until the plague of injuries that plague them, the revelation of the season in the NBA. In Cleveland Ricky is being especially aggressive in attack, with more flashes than ever from the scorer he has become in the FIBA ​​game; for intelligence looking for their positions and with increasing confidence in their shot, which is still light years away from being his great virtue. He is scoring more than ever in the NBA (14.2 per night) with his tops at the triple in both hits (2) and percentage (36.1%).

A brain at the service of your teams

Ricky is a playmaker, not a scorer. But it is obvious that the more he scores and the more problems he gives as a direct point producer to his defenders, the more options open to him as a passer. This is always the case, just as compulsive scorers are more dangerous the more they circulate the ball and the more they play within the flow of their teams. But it is as a producer for others, as a brain with more and more hierarchies to order and command, when the best version appears than in that, if you look at the numbers, He’s among the really good guys in NBA history. Ricky, 31, averages 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists in his NBA career. This last data comes from numbers that only fell below 6 on average in Utah Jazz, where he played two seasons and where the style of passing and collective circulation of Quin Snyder, in addition to the presence of other playmakers (Joe Ingles, Donovan Mitchell … its mean at 5.7. For the Timberwolves (seven years into his first stint, one back last season) his average assists was 8.1. In his year at the Phoenix Suns, 8.8. The Cleveland Cavaliers is at 6.3, for now.

Ricky always plays a lot, another fact that speaks of what they really think of him in their teams, beyond the noise that he has been able to see … or that he has wanted to see: this season 29.3 minutes, on average in his career 30.3, the course that minus 26.1 (last, a gray year in sports for the Wolves). And Ricky loses too few balls for a kneeling and driving point guard: 3 this season, his first at that number since 2013. In his career, 2.6. This yields an assists / loss ratio of 2.9. Ricky gives almost 3 assists for every loss.

Through 652 games and almost 20,000 minutes, the numbers have specific weight. They mean things. They are not by chance. And the numbers say this: In those 7.6, Ricky is among the 20 best in NBA history in average assists per night. Of-all-the-history. He is ranked 19th, so only 18 players have been better in the 75 years the League has just completed. This is the list, the names speak for themselves: Magic Johnson (11.1), John Stockton (10.5), Oscar Rober-son (9.5), Chris Paul (9.4), Isiah Thomas (9.2), Kevin Johnson (9.1), John Wall (9.07), Jason Kidd (8.6), Russell Westbrook (8.5), Steve Nash (8.49, Norm Nixon (8.3), Tim Hardaway (8.1), Deron Williams ( 8.07), Kevin Porter (8.06), Rajon Rondo (8.03), Mark Jackson (7.9), Guy Rodgers (7.7), Stephon Marbury (7.65), Ricky Rubio (7, 60).

If we isolate the active players, Ricky is fifthChris Paul, John Wall, Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo and him. From behind they appear if the historical top-50 is reviewed, and also watch out for these names, LeBron James (7.4), Damian Lillard (6.6), Stephen Curry (6.5), Jrue Holiday (6.3) and Kyle Lowry (6.2).

In total assists, Ricky is at 4,950. It ranks 71st in history and is the eleventh in service. But of the ten ahead of him (Paul, LeBron, Westbrook, Rondo, Lowry, James Harden, Wall, Mike Conley, Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala and Jrue Holiday), there is only one who has played less than him: John Wall, 613 matches. Next up is Stephen Curry (782). Six have gone from 900 and three from 1,000. Ricky is a draft partner of Harden, Curry or Jrue Holiday, but he spent two seasons in Europe from being drafted (2009) until his debut with the Wolves (2011). He was in a tremendous draft in terms of guards: 12 in the top 20. Most have disappeared from the NBA. The three mentioned and DeMar DeRozan remain in the elite, and Jeff Teague in a much lower profile. No sign of the others: Tyreke Evans, Johnny Flynn, Brandon Jennings, Ty Lawson, Eric Maynor, Darren Collison …

There is another essential piece of information that elevates Ricky among the best as a manager: loss control. If we go back to that historical top 19 of assists per game that he closes, there are only two with fewer balls lost per night than him (I remember: 2.6). They are Chris Paul (2.4) and Mark Jackson (2.4). Two others (Oscar Robertson and Guy Rodgers) do not count because there is no data on their time in the NBA. The others all have a higher average than Ricky and there are only six others below three per game. That places Ricky among the best, within that very select group, in the ratio of assists / losses, the number of basket passes that are added for each lost ball. The best is the incredible Chris Paul, with an almost superhuman 3.9 that only John Stockton’s data comes close to (3.7). Jason Kidd is the other to reach 3. Then there is the group of those who are at 2.9: Ricky Rubio, Kevin Johnson, Steve Nash and Rajon Rondo. They are followed by Magic with 2.8 and then everyone else on a list closed by Russell Westbrook (2.07).

I insist: In a race now in its 11th season, the numbers have deep meaning. Ricky Rubio is an elite player as a generator, a playmaker who assists and takes care of possession, who finds his teammates and improves his surroundings. And that in the NBA he has shown an excellent level when the scoring production has accompanied him just enough. And, in parallel, much more limited when he has had serious problems to see the rim and the defenses have played according to that Achilles heel. But Ricky, this Ricky who deserves praise in his debut in the Cavs, where he arrived reluctantly and has returned to enjoy basketball and the NBA, He has ended up being as good, surely, as we thought he would be when he was just a kid who broke records and grabbed headlines, from Joventut to Barcelona and the National Team. So much so that he is already in the debate, at least he has gotten into that conversation, about who is the second best Spanish player ever behind the untouchable Pau Gasol: Marc, Navarro, him … that, of course, is a matter for another discussion. But the bottom line is that yes, Ricky Rubio is very good. In some of the defining traits of his game, in fact, he is among the best ever in the NBA.

