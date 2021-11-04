A few so much and others so little. The pity for the Blazers is that before they were on the side of those who had more. And, without having much, what they owned was radically superior to a franchise that has depended solely and exclusively on one figure, LeBron James, to somehow emerge in the 21st century. The Cavaliers are placed with a record of 5-4, Eastern Conference quarters and ahead, in a start in which there are not too many conclusions to be drawn (or yes?), From Hornets, Bucks, Hawks or, and this it’s less and less surprising, Celtics. Among those is the Ohio team, superbly trained by JB Bickerstaff, a tremendous trainer, and with a solid base of young talents which is supported and complemented by the occasional veteran come to less (Kevin Love) and the immense capabilities of a Ricky Rubio who, as a starter or on the bench, always contributes.

Darius Garland (19 PTS, 10 AST, 5 3PM) and Jarrett Allen’s double-doubles lift the @cavs to the victory! Jarrett Allen: 24 PTS, 17 REB

Collin Sexton: 21 PTS

Evan Mobley: 11 PTS, 11 REB pic.twitter.com/l3KBfUiAMK – NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2021

The Cavaliers are the sixth youngest team in the league (24.5 years on average) and the 27th if we look at the number of people who come to the stadium, that Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse that exploded to a boil in 2016, during a historic Finals, but it has been gradually diluted over the years, and definitely after the departure of LeBron. On June 16 of that year, the sixth game of the series against the Warriors, it was sold by local and national media as the most important day in the history of the sport for Cleveland and one of the most important in the history of Cleveland. , whether sportingly or not. And it doesn’t seem possible that we are going to see any kind of similar rise in the short term, but the current team, precocious and with few fans in the stands, shows an enviable pride and courage. And they show that there is light at the end of the tunnel. No matter how long the tunnel seems to be.

Against the Blazers and at home, the Cavs have done a bit of everything to win and have developed to the maximum that virtue that any team in their category must have: that of taking advantage of the opponent’s mistakes. And, in the case of the Blazers, these mistakes are many. Chauncey Billups, a legendary player who tries to find his niche on the bench, does not hit the key with a talented squad that with Terry Stotts worked in a good way, but without bragging and a ceiling that were the 2019 Conference finals and the 54 wins. But good, after all: Lillard became a star, McCollum the perfect complement, Nurkic a fearsome center … Now, all that is conspicuous by its absence: 104 points in Ohio for a team that averages 112 and last year had more than 116; and 13 of 37 in triples, a figure that is not the worst of the season but that denotes an excess of use for a limited amount of success.

And all in keeping with their beloved leader, Damian Lillard, which is having a start to the season to be forgotten. Against the Cavs, 26 and 8 assists … with 10 of 27 in field goals and 3 of 12 in triples. The last of them failed desperately and to force extra time, with Jarret Allen on top and with a threat of a comeback from the visitor in a last period in which Billups’ men even resembled a good basketball team. McCollum was not the solution either (21 points), Normal Powell is still not very salvageable at this start (23, with 9 of 16 shooting) and Anfernee Simons contributed 15 points from the bench. For the rest, nothing at all. Nurkic’s very bad game, to forget Larry Nance Jr. (0 points and 5 rebounds in 21 minutes), a -17 from Cody Zeller in 13 minutes … In short: a disaster. And eleventh of the West (3-5), a place where what is not won at the beginning, does not go back. Or it is not usually traced, go.

And for the Cavs, who are almost falling in love, there was everything. Ricky didn’t score in 31 minutes (first time this season happened to him), but he contributed 7 assists and played more than 10 minutes in the last quarter, as is usual with a Bickerstaff who always has his presence in the tight finals. In addition, 24 points, 17 rebounds and 4 assists from the hero, Jarret Allen, 21 from Collin Sexton, 19 (with 10 assists) from Darius Garland, 13 from Dylan Windler, 12 from Cedi Osman … They all contribute to the organization chart of a A great coach, in tune with his teammates and with a connection that seems more spiritual than sporty, something essential to move projects forward and maintain hope and optimism. I said: the Blazers are bad. Very bad. And the Cavaliers are fine. Very well. And everything, of course, within the possibilities of each one: Neither are those from Oregon the Pelicans, nor are those from Akron the Warriors. But, but, but … Anyway. That is the way it is.