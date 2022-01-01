01/01/2022 at 7:12 PM CET

Ricky Rubio will be intervened in the United States and He intends to follow his team closely despite his serious left knee injury after tearing the ACL in his left knee against the Pelicans.

The team coach, Bickerstaff spoke with the player and confirmed his desire to continue with the Cavaliers to continue supporting his teammates even though I can’t be on the track, where so far he had been a decisive player in the franchise’s hot streak (20-14).

But the reality is that it will no longer be this season and that is why wants to become a kind of inspiration to his peers, in the fight to enter the NBA play-offs. And those desires to be close to the team already met them on New Years Eve where the Cavaliers hosted the Atlanta Hawks.

Cheered by his hobby

Rubio, behind the Cavs bench, was applauded by the 17,745 people who attended the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. His teammates also thanked the El Masnou base for making an appearance at the stadium to support the team.

Your best friend on the team, Kevin Love stated after the game that it was “incredible” to see Rubio behind the Cavs bench. and acknowledged that the Cleveland team has not yet recovered from the blow that has caused the injury of a player that has been key to making the Cavaliers the revelation team of the NBA.

But the moral support Rubio provided didn’t stop the Cavaliers from losing. against the Hawks 118-121, the third consecutive loss since he was injured Tuesday. Without the two guards – Darius Garland is still confined – the Cavs are having a hard time.

Rondo, emergency solution

The franchise has reacted quickly, and as ESPN progressed, the Cavaliers have reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers for the arrival of veteran Rajon Rondo in exchange for sending Denzel Valentine to the Los Angeles team.

Rondo, who gave the go-ahead to the transfer due to the possibility of having a preferential role in the Cavaliers, It is in covid19 protocols so you will not be able to play immediately with your new team.

Trying to make the best Ricky Rubio forget will be difficult, but The Cavaliers hope that his input will allow them to stay in the fight for play-off spots that seemed well on track with the best Rubio.