Ricky Rubio stressed this Sunday that his goal at the Cleveland Cavaliers is to enjoy his role in this team and today without thinking about possible transfers or future plans. “Thinking about where I’m going to play next year takes me out of the present, which is enjoying what I’m doing now“, he told the media after the Cavaliers’ loss to the Utah Jazz (108-109).

“And it is not a topic but a lifestyle. We always think about what is in the future, but I’m playing in a team that seemed that it was not in the pools to be in the playoffs and now we have a record of positive wins and losses, “he argued.

Become one of the fashionable teams in the NBA, The Cavaliers caressed a heroic comeback this Sunday but fell by the hair against the Jazz after four consecutive victories. Rubio was crucial in the Cavaliers’ recovery in the fourth quarter and shone with 15 points (6 of 11 shooting), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a block in 31 minutes off the bench.

Those from Cleveland (13-11) have a squad full of young talent, but they have surprised at the start of this season for being a very well-worked, competitive team capable of winning on any field. New to Cleveland this season, Rubio stressed that, in games like today, the Cavaliers have played very good basketball and “very nice to watch.”

The Spaniard said that he has been “so many times in rumors” of the transfer market that, until something really happens, he does not believe it or dedicate time to it. “Why not enjoy this and when the time comes we will decide?“, he asked himself.

Rubio was very satisfied with his role as “sixth man with a lot of weight” within the Cavaliers and being able to act as teacher of Darius Garland, who today dazzled with 31 points and who had a triple final to have given the victory to the local team . “Each one has their role and we have all accepted it. Mine is a little different than what I was used to in my NBA career, but I am very comfortable and very happy“He noted before arguing that Garland is All-Star.

On the other hand, the point guard spoke about Marc Gasol, who has just started his career in the LEB Oro as a player with Girona Basket, the team of which the pivot is also its president. “I am very happy to see you happy as a person (…) Seeing a friend happy is what you want“He pointed out, emphasizing the importance that this project is based on the loving relationship that exists between Gasol and the city of Girona.

Quin Snyder Surrenders to Ricky

Rubio met again this Sunday with the Utah Jazz, the team in which he played from 2017 to 2019, and his former coach, Quin Snyder, spared no compliments for the Spaniard as an ideal veteran to guide a team on the rise. “With Ricky you can know how he is as a person just by seeing how he plays“said the Jazz coach before the game.

“Particularly with a young team and talented guys who are improving and learning their leadership skills, Ricky is unique,” he added. Snyder stated that both Rubio and Kevin Love, another outstanding Cavaliers veteran, “take pride and enjoy giving opportunities to their teammates“.

After the meeting, Rubio said he has “a nice memory” of his time in Utah, where he shared the dressing room with players who are still there such as Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert. “I have a lot of relationship with that team and I have many friends. They treated me very well and I had a great time those two years that I was there“, he assured.