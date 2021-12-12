12/12/2021 at 11:08 CET

.

After a match in which Ricky blond was decisive for the victory of his team, JB BickerstaffCleveland Cavaliers coach, told . on Saturday that he has “total confidence” in the Spanish player, who has shown that both the technical team and his teammates can “believe in him.”

The Cavaliers posted their third straight victory Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings 117-103. And although the Cavs were always ahead on the scoreboard, and they were 29 points up, in the fourth quarter the Kings threatened the victory of the Cleveland team.

It was at that moment when Bickerstaff placed on the court blond who put the team in order and scored two consecutive triples in the last minutes that, along with two steals by the Spanish point guard, sentenced the game in favor of the Cavs.

After the game, Bickerstaff revealed to . that when he put blond in the last minutes he asked him to “be himself.”

“At that time, we had total confidence in Ricky“he added Bickerstaff, who this season has become one of the fashion coaches in the NBA.

“There is no moment that is too big for him. When the ball is in his hands and a shot or a play is needed, Ricky will do it. We believe in him and his colleagues believe in him and he has shown it to all of us, “he added. Bickerstaff.

The Cavs coach also told media questions that blond he is a special player who possesses qualities that others do not have.

“He is someone in whom you can believe, in whom you can lean on in difficult situations. He is not afraid. There is nothing that he has not seen. There is no situation in basketball that he has not experienced. Faced with an important shot, he is not afraid . Given the right play, he is not afraid. We are fortunate to have him, “he ended up saying.