Cleveland enjoys basketball again. Something that seemed highly unlikely in the short term after LeBron James’ second goodbye in the summer of 2018 after four Finals in a row and the first ring in franchise history. From that point on, the Cavs plummeted. It was logical. The project had been blown up and it was time to rebuild. The balance of the three years after the King’s departure was 60 victories and 159 defeats.

A completely different scenario from the first section of this course. The Cavaliers have won an impossible 9 games of the 15 they have played. They are within the direct positions for the playoffs in a very compressed Eastern Conference, the most disputed in recent decades in which a setback can take you to the play-in and more than one to stay out of the post-season.

The role of Ricky Rubio

Ricky Rubio has a lot to do with the great moment in Ohio. The Spanish international, 31 years old and in his 11th season in the NBA, has recovered the smile on an NBA court after accumulating four transfers in just two years and has recovered the smile of a hobby that enjoys his direction and his I pose on the court, and with his role as leader of an exciting litter, captained by Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, number 5 in the 2019 draft and 3 in the last, respectively. And with a style of play unimaginable in this NBA: the Tall Ball, with three 7-foot players together. The aforementioned Mobley (2.13), Jarrett Allen (2.11) and Lauri Markkanen (2.13).

Many injuries

However, the joy does not last long in the poor man’s house, as they say, and Cleveland is going to have serious problems in the next games due to the accumulation of injuries. In total, six, five of them of vital importance: the three towers at the end of the previous paragraph, Collin Sexton and Kevin Love plus Lamar Stevens. The only good news in the dark is that Love can make his debut this season against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

The medical part is as follows. Mobley, the last to fall and top rookie candidate of the year, will be out for four to six weeks from a muscle strain in his right elbow. Jarrett Allen is ill and it is unknown when he will return. For their part, Markkanen and Love are under COVID protocols. Sexton has a left meniscus tear and is out indefinitely, and Stevens sprains his right ankle.

Calendar

An accumulation of problems with a very tough schedule ahead: twice Brooklyn, Golden State and Phoenix are the next four games that Ricky will have to face without, surely, much of his Praetorian Guard.