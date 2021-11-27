Ricky Martin ready for his tour.He returns to Mexico in 2022!

Everything seems to indicate that the famous singer Ricky Martin will return to Mexico with his great concert tour during the next year of 2022, something that without a doubt millions of people are looking forward to.

Recently, it has become known that Movement Tour, Ricky Martin’s new concert tour, is scheduled to visit Mexico in March 2022.

That’s right, the handsome singer Ricky Martín surprised his loyal fans by announcing that Movimiento Tour, the concert tour that he unfortunately had to postpone due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic just one month after it started, will reach several cities of Mexico in March 2022.

According to information circulating in various parts of the Internet, the Puerto Rican singer will begin his journey through aztec land next March 8, the date on which it will be presented at the Foro Sol.

Then on the 10th he will visit the Monterrey Arena, while on the 12th he will have an appointment with his fans in Guadalajara at the VFG Arena.

Later, the interpreter of ‘Pégate’ will arrive in Veracruz to sing his greatest hits at the Baseball Stadium and will end his time in Mexico on the 18th at the Juriquilla de Querétaro Hípico.

However, it should be noted that so far, they have not released the information about the presale.

As you may remember, in March 2020 we let you know that the Puerto Rican was forced to cancel his concert in Monterrey due to the coronavirus.

Now that the health crisis has allowed the resumption of massive events, he assures that the Movement Tour in Mexico will be a complete and unprecedented spectacle.

According to a press release, it is the most avant-garde concert tour he has ever put on, featuring high technology, as well as spectacular stage design and state-of-the-art lighting.

On the other hand, several entrepreneurs in the music industry assure that Ricky Martin asks for more than 700 thousand dollars per presentation.

As mentioned previously, Jwan Yosef’s husband also has a 37-year career, which has consolidated him as one of the most iconic pop artists in Latin America.

The truth is that next year will be full of emotions, because finally, after two years, life is going a little more to what it was before the great virus that hit the whole world at the end of 2019.