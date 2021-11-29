Ricky Martin shows tattoos in flirty photo from Miami | Reform

Ricky Martin causes a stir again after sharing a snapshot in which he appears from the bed, without the company of Jwan Yosef, the “boricua“uncovers and sends a message.

The singer, Ricky Martin, appeared again in a postcard that he shared from his official Instagram account, the interpreter of “Half live“He drove more than one of his 16.1 million followers crazy when he showed himself from Miami, Florida.

#Miami we arrived. Sleepy, but we arrived, the message reads.

Ricky Martin from bed, shares a flirty photo to his fans. Photo: Instagram Capture

He too “Puerto Rican actor“He shot direct arrows at the hearts of his admirers by showing himself from what appears to be his bedroom and with nothing to cover him, which revealed his multiple tattoos in a black and white photo which did not prevent him from conquering with his attractiveness profile.

The “exmenudo“, who again chose to grow his beard shared a moment in which he seems to take a few relaxing moments after his journey, something that was quickly commented on by his fans, who also welcomed the native of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Welcome to Miami !!, Take over, Rest #bombon I love you so much, Holaaaa love of my life, By God, what a man, you can read the reactions to the 49-year-old star.

Apparently, Enrique Martin Morales plans to perform in that city, something that his loyal fans received with great joy and enthusiasm, which was expressed in various compliments and expressions.

It was just a few days ago that the “spouse of Jwan Yosef”, Enrique Martin, with whom he supports a family with four children, was very grateful for the reaction of his hundreds of fans for the #enriquerickytour.

Through a video, the “nationalized spanish“He showed some images of the presentation that, regardless of the sanitary measures, filled the venues.

It should be said that Ricky Martin is one of the best-selling and influential Latin artists in history with sales of up to 60 million solo albums until 2020.

It was a few weeks ago that the one based in Los Angeles, California, starred with great success in his tour “Enrique-Ricky Tour” with Enrique Iglesias and his guest, Sebastián Yatra, which closed in Anaheim, after exceeding audience expectations in several cities.