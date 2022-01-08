It is no secret to anyone that today, Ricky Martin continues to be one of the greatest exponents of Latin pop music in Mexico and the entire world at 50 years of age.

And it is that despite the pandemic, the singer of Puerto Rican origin continues to be positioned as one of the greatest dancers, singers and actors thanks to his great successes that lead the playlists on digital platforms.

While in the personal sphere, the Puerto Rican singer is in one of his best stages, because together with her husband, they have created a real family for their four children.

Through social networks, Ricky Martin does not stop showing off what the luxurious life of his children is like through social networks, but one of them has decided to compete with his father.

It should be remembered that the 50-year-old actor is also the father of four children, a girl and three children: the twins Matteo, Valentino, the princess of the house, Lucia and little Renn.

And it is that the interpreter of hits such as “The Cup of Life” has always tried to stay away from social networks, but does not stop sharing some moments that he shares with them and his partner.

But in recent months, it has been Valentino, who little by little has been opening his own path as an influencer, because at 13 years of age, he has taken over the famous platform of Chinese origin, TikTok.

Valentino, influencer

Everything seems to indicate that the adolescent wants to follow in the footsteps of his famous father, since he is not afraid to show how he really is in front of a camera.

Through his TikTok profile, the young man continuously shares funny clips where he shows his great skills as a dancer and also usually makes some reflections on the months of the year that he has called, precisely, “Review of the month”.

And it is that in this type of dynamics that Valentino performs, he talks about how it went, and how he saw those months, because he has shown true maturity and total command of the English language.

The young man ventured into the famous platform of Chinese origin since last November 2020, and is seen in different parts of his luxurious mansion that he shares with his parents and siblings.

Valentino is on TikTok under the username, @ TiGamingNo8, and so far he has just over 10,000 followers and already boasts more than 70,000 likes, which he has linked to Instagram.

