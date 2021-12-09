12/09/2021 at 02:52 CET

.

Ricky Rubio and the Cleveland Cavaliers They showed their support this Wednesday and solidarity with those affected by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma (Spain) with a publication on social networks.

“All with La Palma”The Cavaliers’ Twitter account, which has 3.2 million followers, wrote in Spanish.

Along with that message, the Cleveland franchise posted a photograph of Ricky Rubio wearing a T-shirt with the same message and in which the silhouette of the island of La Palma with a heart on it also appeared.

In its first two hours, The Cavaliers’ Twitter message racked up over 1,800 retweets and exceeded 7,400 “likes”.

All with La Palma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gS110QZKSG – Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 8, 2021

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja on La Palma began on September 19 and continues active on this island belonging to the Canary Islands.

Apart from his great sports career in the NBA, Rubio has stood out for his solidarity work off the courts.

Thus, the base received in November the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his efforts and social action, through The Ricky Rubio Foundation, to support and help families with cancer patients.

Rubio, 31, he lived closely the drama of cancer since his mother was diagnosed of that disease in 2012 and passed away four years later.

On a purely sporting level, the Spanish player is experiencing a sweet moment in his first season with the Cavaliers, which is one of the hot teams this season in the NBA.

Despite being a franchise with many young talents, the Cavaliers have established themselves as a fiercely competitive setHe worked very well and is capable of winning on any track.

Guided by the seniority and good work of Rubio, those of Cleveland They are now eighth in the Eastern Conference with a balance of 13 victories and 12 defeats.