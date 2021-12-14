12/14/2021 at 06:31 CET

The Cavaliers they honored Ricky Rubio, which exceeded 5,000 assists in the game played on Monday night in Cleveland and which was the Cavs win over Miami Heat 105-94, with the delivery of the “ball of the match” to the Spanish base.

In the Cavs locker room, the forward Kevin Love, gave Rubio “the ball of the game” after reaching the record of 5,000 assists to the applause of the rest of his classmates. Rubio had 7 assists in the game against the Miami Heat.

Love, who for three seasons played with Rubio for the Minnesota Timberwolves, reminded the Spanish player that today in the NBA there are only 11 other active players who have reached 5,000 assists.

And when the rest of the Cavs asked Rubio to say a few words, the El Masnou player, with a smile, replied to Love that “half of them (assists) are for you” between the laughter of the team.

Rubio is the second Spanish player to exceed 5,000 assists in the NBA after José Calderón, which is number 64 in the ranking, with 5,148.

Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff, speaking to ., praised the pairing of Rubio and Love and said that the two players complement each other on the court.

Bickerstaff recalled that the relationship of the two dates back several years and stated that “The combination of their capabilities really complements each other.”

The Cavs coach highlighted . “his ability to play between the two and put the defense in trouble because they really don’t know what to do with the two of them. “

“What makes them so effective and efficient is that they know how to play the defense when the defense makes a mistake. They have symmetry in their whole game. Just a glance or a nod of the head is enough and they know where they have to go, “added Bickerstaff.

The combination of Rubio and Love has become an effective duo for the Cavs because it also “opens up opportunities with Kevin’s ability to score and Ricky’s ability to make plays and get to the paint,” he concluded.

For his part, after the game against Miami Heat Love, he declared to the media that Rubio allows him to “play freely” in attack and added that “Ricky is a starter in this league. For me there is no doubt.”