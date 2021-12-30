12/30/2021

On at 08:38 CET

Everything was going great for Ricky Rubio. His team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, is one of the revelations of this season in the NBA, he was performing at a magnificent level, and the franchise pampered him like the veteran leader and serene who had to guide a staff full of young talent.

But misfortune crossed the path of the Spaniard again.

With only 2.20 left to finish Tuesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Rubio, who was playing a great game (almost triple-double with 27 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists) he slipped on a penetration and quickly realized something was wrong with his left knee.

The worst omens for the point guard, who left the field without being able to walk, were fulfilled this Wednesday with the confirmation that suffers a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, a serious injury that will make him miss the remainder of the season.

Waiting for the exact payback period – can be up to nine months-, his participation in the EuroBasket 2022 that will be held in September remains on the air.

Unfortunately, Rubio knows this injury well: it is the same ligament in the same knee that was torn in 2012 when he was a rookie with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now 31 years old, the El Masnou guard is forced to stop again when he was enjoying one of his sweetest moments in the NBA.

🙏 … 𝑵𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒐𝒐 𝒉𝒊𝒈𝒉, 𝒏𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒐𝒐 𝒍𝒐𝒘 Now more than ever, all 🏀 is with you. We are already waiting for you again on the slopes! You’ll come back stronger, @ rickyrubio9! pic.twitter.com/jHuiireYh9 – Endesa League (@ACBCOM) December 29, 2021

The Cavs Lighthouse

Rubio was averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 28.5 minutes per game.

But the numbers don’t accurately reflect his importance to the Cavaliers.

Consolidated as a voice of great weight in the locker room, Rubio – along with Kevin Love- I was the mentor of a very promising squad with young people who cry out for passage like Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Collin Sexton or Darius Garland.

In fact, Rubio easily took on his role as sixth man and “godfather” to Garland.

“Everyone has their role and we have all accepted it. Mine is a little different than what I was used to in my NBA career (as a starting point guard), but I am very comfortable and very happy, “he said earlier in the month.

His coach, JB Bickerstaff, was absolutely delighted to have Rubio.

“He is someone you can believe in, who you can lean on in difficult situations. He is not afraid. There is nothing he has not seen. There is no situation in basketball that he has not experienced. Faced with an important shot, he is not afraid . Faced with the right move, he is not afraid. We are fortunate to have it “, the coach said in mid-December. “Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio left the New Orleans track last night in the fourth quarter with an injury to his left knee and was unable to play again. Injury tests performed after the game and those carried out at the Cleveland Sports Clinic confirm that there is an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee and Rubio will miss the remainder of the 21-22 season. His condition will be updated appropriately, “the statement reads. . It is the same knee that was seriously injured in 2012.

pic.twitter.com/i8IgBXXcsc – Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 29, 2021

Signed by the Cavaliers this summer while playing the Olympics with Spain, Rubio had been key in the fabulous start of the season for Cleveland, which have amazed the entire league for being a team that is very well worked, competitive and capable of winning on any field.

They currently occupy fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 20 wins and 14 losses, and they share with the Memphis Grizzlies (21-14, fourth in the West) the honor of being the revelation of this season.

Rubio ends his contract this year and he will be a free agent this summer at a time of great uncertainty from this injury.

The base had reached in recent years an extraordinary point of maturity, security and inspiration That allowed him to win the 2019 China World Cup with the Spanish team (he was the MVP of the tournament) and be the top scorer of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In the NBA, on the other hand, he has not had much fortune with his teams.

Rubio spent many years in teams with few aspirations (Minnesota Timberwolves) and left other franchises just as they began to look to the top (Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns) after Rubio was fundamental in the consolidation of those projects.

In any case, Rubio has built his life and career around constant improvement and strength in the worst moments both on and off the court – his mother died of cancer in 2016 – and has always resorted to the same motto: “Never too high, never too low” (never too high, never too low).