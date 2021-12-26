Not in the best dreams could the followers of Cleveland Cavaliers that just three years after the departure of Lebron James, they were going to be able to structure a sports project as exciting as the one they have at the moment. Small market and dependent on the King in recent decades, the Ohioans have managed to rebuild quickly thanks to the good decisions made by management, both in the draft and in transfers. Now they have decided to bet on continuity and a long-term look, by signing their coach JB Bickerstaff a contract until 2027, although he already had one until 2024.

The message to the league that they convey with this decision is clear; they want to build a winning project with patience, taking advantage of the good foundations they have. Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen, Darius Garland and Jarret Allen They are players of enormous current level and a spectacular future projection, which are completed with Collin sexton. Thus, they would have a quintet with room for improvement for five years, as well as veterans of the level of Kevin Love and Ricky Rubio that give the team competitiveness in the short term and are doing a magnificent job of mentoring the young people. The incredible tactical formula of playing with big three for many minutes can take Bickerstaff to the Olympus of the gods, although it remains to be seen if he maintains this trend as the alma mater of his project.

OFFICIAL: #Cavs Head Coach @jbbickerstaff_ has signed a multi-year contract extension ✍️ DETAILS: https://t.co/sxZmNgviey pic.twitter.com/hKv4BpGsR2 – Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 25, 2021

What is evident is that they have many weapons to be a competitive team now, but even more so to qualify for the ring very soon. And it is that the density of young talent that they have can be vital when establishing an ambitious transfer by which they can attract an All Star player, being surrounded by an ecosystem full of talent and voracity, and having pieces negotiators that would appeal to any NBA franchise. We will have to be very attentive to the way in which Cleveland Cavaliers Finish this season, because depending on how far you are able to go, the process to the ring can be shortened a lot and pave the way to attract stars or turn your young promises into them.