It’s only been a few months and Ricky Rubio’s life has completely changed. And for good. The El Masnou guard, who turned 31 in October, had a hard time when he found out he had been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s the NBA stuff, but he had to go to fulfill his last year of contract to the team that had added the most losses in the total of the three previous seasons, to a city that normally does not attract exactly the players and to his fourth franchise in four years (Jazz, Suns, Timberwolves, Cavaliers).

But the season began The Cavs are the big reveal, in the East and in the League, and Ricky is playing great and serving as a veteran leader. from a rising team in which young people of extraordinary potential emerge: Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen… A lengthy article from ., signed by Kelsey Russo and Joe Vardon, covering the information of the Ohio franchise, reviews the excellent moment of the rebuilding of the franchise and the important role that Ricky has that they say he was “very angry when he found out he had been traded to the Cavaliers.”

Ricky found out on July 30, at the Tokyo Games, about to face Luka Doncic’s Slovenia: “In the summer, my mind was not on the NBA, it was elsewhere. It was going to a team that had hardly won games in the previous four years. I spoke with my wife because in the end she is the one who is at home and deals with my moods ”, says the Spanish base in the article, which also explains that some franchises expected that he would be cut by the Cavaliers and that he would be free in the market before the start of the season. And it puts, in fact, a name on the table: Golden State Warriors wanted Ricky to side with Stephen Curry.

Ricky assures that now “he is happy” in a team in which he is highly valued. Darius Garland, the extraordinary young point guard of these emerging Cavs, raves about his mentor: “Just being on the court already makes a difference because everyone knows that he can catch the ball at any moment. We let him run the show. What he orders is what we are going to do, we go from there”. Ricky starts off the bench but plays almost 17 minutes a night with Garland. When both are on the court, the Cavs are +5.7 in scoring over their rivals.

The article also gives voice to JB Bickerstaff, the coach charged with selling the idea to a disappointed Ricky with a new transfer. The coach’s first call was when Spain was eliminated by the USA in the Games, a tournament in which Ricky averaged 25.5 points: “I told him that we want Ricky from the Spanish National Team. It wasn’t a question of him coming here, playing the substitute role, looking for plays for his teammates … you see him with Spain, you see him carrying the team, leading … that’s the spirit we wanted in our Cavs. In our past there could be players who didn’t even give us the opportunity. But we had that conversation with Ricky to explain to him the vision we had for the team, how important he was going to be here”.

Finally, The Athetic article leaves a final reflection of the base of El Masnou on how he has been learning to adapt to the changes of destiny and situation in the NBA: “They pierced me and I was frustrated. I thought I had to start over from scratch, look for my role. It frustrated me, it was a matter of ego. But when you remove your ego and dedicate yourself to taking advantage of the role that you have to play, to doing your best… there is nothing better than a team in which everyone accepts the role that they have to play ”.