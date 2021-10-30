10/30/2021 at 11:35 AM CEST

The Cleveland Cavaliers have started the season with a good feeling and this Friday they almost beat the Los Angeles Lakers (113-101) at home, but Ricky blondIn statements to . after the game, he saw room for improvement for his team “in the tight finals.”

blond He noted that, in a team as young as the Cavs, the “experience” of disputed outcomes is important for the team to grow and for it to be able to read “the moment of the game.”

“We do not have to lose control or nerves even though they (at some point) may be getting more. We have to keep playing our game,” he said.

He also considered that the Cavaliers can raise their level defensively.

“We are doing very good things in defense, but with the size and height that we have, especially in the starting five, that is something we can take advantage of,” he said.

The Spanish base signed an outstanding performance with 18 points (6 of 15 in shots, 3 of 8 in triples), 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals against 3 lost balls in 32 minutes.

Rubio was especially the protagonist in the third quarter, where he scored two triples in a row and took the helm of a game that the Cavaliers dominated until the third quarter.

But finally the Lakers rallied the match in the last quarter thanks to Lebron James (26 points and 8 assists) and Carmelo Anthony (24 points with 6 of 8 in triples).

“When you play against teams like this you have to be perfect,” he admitted. blond, who nevertheless was “happy” for having stood up to the Lakers on their court.

This loss to the Lakers snapped a three-game winning streak for the Cavaliers, who now have a 3-3 record and will face the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Despite the result against the Lakers, blond he considered the Cavaliers to have played “a good game.”

“In the last quarter at the end we have not moved the ball well. They have played more aggressive and the experience they have has surpassed what we have played,” he explained.

“The scoreboard does not exactly reflect the game that has been. It has been a tight game that in the end has escaped us,” he said.

With young promises like Collin sexton or Evan mobley, the Cavaliers have started the season on the right foot and blond He was satisfied with the start of his set.

“If we compete like this, the expectations (for this season) are very high,” he said.

“The truth is that we have started the season with a good note, we have started with great enthusiasm. That is something that is reflected in the result. If we continue competing as we are, and improving because we are a young team that has projection, we can do a great season, “he defended.