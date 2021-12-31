12/31/2021 at 05:36 CET

.

Ricky Rubio has made it clear to the Cleveland Cavaliers that despite the serious injury he sustained Tuesday, which will prevent him from playing the remainder of the season, wants to continue being part of the team and help your peers.

Rubio tore his anterior cruciate ligament off his left knee on Tuesday when he starred in one of the best games of his NBA career against the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to several American media published this Thursday, Rubio’s injury has forced the Cavaliers into talks with Los angeles lakers to seize the services of Rajon Rondo.

The 35-year-old Rondo could join the Cavs discipline this Friday.

This Thursday, Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff revealed during a press conference that he spoke with Rubio on Wednesday night, after knowing the severity of the injury, and the Spanish player told him that “He still wants to be part of the team.”

The Cavs coach, who since Rubio arrived at the start of this season has designated the Spanish base as one of the main reasons for the good game of the Cleveland team, He added that his interest in remaining linked is very important.

Bickerstaff explained that “This was the last year of his contract and could easily have said goodbye to the injury. “

“But in our conversation he told me that it was not over and that he wanted to continue being part of the team. That’s the kind of person he is“he continued.

Bickerstaff added that the Cavaliers also want Rubio to stay involved with the team while he recovers.

“We want it around us. His personality is contagious. His spirit is contagious. Your knowledge of the equipment is helpful. His level of competitiveness and his ability to activate players is a help, “he said.

“When I can, we want him around the team as much as possible “, he concluded.

Rubio’s loss joins that of the Cavs’ starting point guard, Darius Garland, temporarily absent due to covid protocols, and Collin Sexton. Sexton has also had knee surgery and will not be able to play for the rest of the season.