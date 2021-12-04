12/04/2021 at 07:23 CET

The Cavaliers of Ricky Rubio got their third consecutive victory away from home when he struck down on Friday night at the Washington wizards, so far the third team in the Eastern Conference, for 101-116 in a game that Cleveland came to dominate by 36 points. In the last three games, the Cavs have beaten the Dallas Mavericks 96-114, the Miami Heat 85-111 and the Wizards 101-116. It is the first time since 1975 that the Cavaliers have won on the road in three consecutive games against teams with higher-than-loss percentages.

The Cavaliers’ resounding victory was based once again on the team’s performance in the first half of the game and a disciplined defense that has allowed the Cleveland team to keep the opponent with a 3-point shooting percentage below 40% during the last 13 games. The rapport between point guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen has become one of the Cavs’ deadliest offensive weapons. Garland was the leading scorer of the game with a double-double of 32 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds and 1 steal. For his part, Allen, who is the receiver of many of Garland’s assists and the executor of the “alleyoop” that are becoming the mark of these Cleveland, also finished the night with a double-double of 28 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks. Ricky Rubio scored 7 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists And, although he only scored 3 of the 11 field goals he attempted, Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff once again relied on the Spanish point guard to order the team’s attack and defense play.

The top scorer for the Wizards was Deni Avdija, who started the game off the bench and scored 16 points, 3 rebounds and 1 block. Guard Bradley Beal had 14 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block.

The Cavs want more

After the game, Bickerstaff declared to . questions that despite the winning streaks and that the Cleveland are already sixth in the Eastern Conference, the team “is not satisfied.” “We know we have a long way to go. The NBA season is long. You can find moments of success and moments of failure, but what counts is consistency in all 82 games. We have to find that consistency that has to last the rest. of the season, “he said. “We do not believe that we have achieved anything yet. We are earning the respect of the league and that is our goal, to be respected by others. And to earn that respect by competing,” the Cavaliers coach concluded.

The Cavaliers came to Washington’s Capital One Arena confident after winning their previous two games at the Mavericks and Heat. And from the beginning of the game with the Wizards, the Cleveland team applied the same scheme: take advantage of the greater size of their players and defend the triple line. With this scheme, in the first 6 minutes of the first quarter Allen accumulated 11 of the 13 points of his team, based on working the paint of the Wizards. And although during those minutes, Washington were able to hold the guy especially thanks to the performance of Kyle Kuzma, in the second part of the quarter, the Cavs pressed the accelerator.

The Cleveland coup

When the first quarter ended, Cleveland’s were already 5 points ahead, 29-34Allen had 14 points and 5 rebounds and Garland had 8 points and 6 assists. But it was in the second quarter that the Cavs hit the table. Added to their effectiveness in attack, they added greater defensive discipline that allowed Rubio’s team to start the second quarter with a 2-8 run, which put a 31-42 on the scoreboard. The Cavs continued their work in small increments until in the last 4 minutes of the second quarter they threw another blow. A partial 2-9 left the scoreboard at halftime in 46-65, 19 points ahead.

By then, the Wizards had a 29.4% shooting from the 3-point range, with 5 3-pointers on 17 attempts. The beginning of the third quarter ended up drying up those in Washington who saw how during the next 4 minutes, all their shots missed the Cavs’ rim. With 8 minutes remaining in the third quarter, the difference was already almost 30 points, 46-75. The Cavs they would be up to 36 points above shortly after.

With the game sentenced and side-to-side smiles on the Cleveland players’ faces, the Cavs relaxed and allowed the Wizards to shrink the disgrace to a more manageable 15-point gap, 101-116, which ended the game. . The Wizards finished with a 32.3% accuracy from the line of 3 and the Cleveland with 54 rebounds, for Washington’s 33.