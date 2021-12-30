12/30/2021 at 19:04 CET

The Cleveland Cavaliers have issued a statement this morning in which they confirm that Ricky Rubio suffers a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, which will cause him to miss the remainder of the season.

The Catalan NBA player slipped in last Tuesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans and had to leave the court without being able to walk, with the help of his teammates. Rubio already suffered this same injury in 2012, when he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

To understand more about the severity of this injury, the orthopedists at iMove-Clínica Mi Tres Torres, knee experts, Dr. Jordi Puigdellivol and Dr. Fernando Clemente, explain that “the anterior cruciate ligament is inserted inside the knee, It is small in size but very robust, and is of vital importance for the joint & rdquor ;.

This ligament, together with the posterior ligament and the internal and external lateral ligaments, “Provide stability to the knee to prevent it from moving forward improperly and control external and internal angulation movements, as well as rotation of the tibia& rdquor;, explains Dr. Clemente. And he adds: “Of the four most important ligaments in the knee, the anterior cruciate ligament is the one that is injured the most frequently & rdquor ;.

An anterior cruciate ligament injury is a sprain or tear of the anterior cruciate ligament. Its partial or total breakage is produced by a sudden change in the direction of the knee or by falling and poorly supporting the limb after a jump. “All the collagen fibers that make up the ligament are tightened until they break & rdquor ;, describe the experts from iMove-Clínica Mi Tres Torres.

This type of injury is one of the most common among soccer and basketball players, as well as in winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding, whose knees are subjected to excessive efforts and sudden changes in direction and rhythm.

Most people with an ACL tear experience pain and a kind of clicking sound in the knee the moment they are injured. Immediately afterwards, the knee tends to become inflamed, since when the ligament breaks there is bleeding inside the joint. Other common symptoms that appear are the feeling of instability in the knee, which is not able to adequately control movement when supporting the limb.

Surgery: Main Treatment Option for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Tear

Depending on the severity of the ACL injury, treatment may include rest and rehabilitation exercises to regain strength and stability, or it may consist of torn ligament replacement surgery followed by rehabilitation.

The decision to opt for surgical treatment or conservative therapy to treat it is based on multiple variables specific to each patient. Although Dr. Fernando Clemente clarifies that “Today the vast majority of people who have an anterior cruciate injury have & rdquor; surgery.

“In the present case it is a tear of a ligamentous plasty performed in 2012, so in these cases the conservative option is totally ruled out, and even more so in high-performance athletes & rdquor ;.

In these cases, the intervention usually consists of replacing the ligamentous plasty with a new one, and frequently another type of reinforcement plasty is associated to further ensure the result.

Unlike football, a discipline in which the recovery from an intervention of this style is 6-7 months, being a basketball player and specifically in the NBA, “The recovery will surely last up to 9 months & rdquor ;, affirms Dr. Puigdellivol. “In the NBA, some players can take as long as 12 months to reappear after these types of injuries. However, from what is known about the injury and seeing the trajectory of Ricky, a player with his physical and mental strength, he will be back on the courts at the same level that he has shown in recent years & rdquor ;.