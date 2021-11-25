Excellent disposition of Cavaliers one more day despite not being able to achieve victory. Another favorite for great things has been pushed back to the limit. As has happened recently with the East Nets, it has also happened this Wednesday with the Suns, from West. Last season’s runners-up visited Cleveland and left with a game thrown into their pockets with a lot of sweat and effort.

Phoenix had to row more than his rival in the second half to close the score at 115-120. With this they maintain a spectacular streak that precisely began in the first leg against Cleveland. They are 14 consecutive victories, which is said soon.

The Suns are suffering the loss of one of the substitutes that were giving the most performance at this start of the season, Frank Kaminsky, but they are solving it well with the compact squad that they have formed. The calls to provoke more points are those that took them out in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and with this they solved this commitment. They go to the little Thanksgiving break on the back of the Warriors, the leaders after this first month.

The Cavaliers did not bet on short rotation, it was their turn due to circumstances, and it showed in the end. Ricky Rubio, spectacular this year, also saw his wrist tremble at the decisive moments. Two free throws in a row by the Spanish who did not enter the basket sentenced the defeat of his team against one of his ex. El Masnou’s point guard went to 15 points, but with a bad series of field shots, 5/20, and the aforementioned errors that, had they not occurred, would have kept the Cavaliers at one with four seconds to go. end up. In the Suns the leading scorer was Devin Booker (35) and Chris Paul shone in the direction and the times (+23). Jarrett Allen, with 25 points and 11 rebounds, was the most outstanding of the locals.

Booker started out as a motorcycle and put his team ahead. They already had a seven-point lead during several first-quarter possessions. Bickerstaff’s first change from starters to substitutes had to come to shake his people a bit. Under Ricky’s control the deficit was soon lowered with two 3s by Love and plays over the top on both rings by Allen. That to match. To start popping his head, another two shots of three from Osman, who finished with five hits and is making it his new personal hallmark.

Booker continued, from six of six he went to seven of seven. It seemed that with little the Suns were going up. So it was. The Cavs had a hard time making a difference of more than five; the Suns, less. In the middle of the third quarter, the visitors were up seven again after all the work by the locals.

Booker made room for other actors. In fact he only got three points in the decisive sleeve. They were ten up and were left with only one advantage after another Osman triple. There they decided the free throws. Crowder and, above all, Paul were right to force and mark what Ricky was not in that action in which, missing the two shots of the same set, he left his Cavs without a final reply option to force the extension and there they remained.