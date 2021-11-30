11/30/2021 at 07:00 CET

The Ricky Rubio’s Cleveland Cavaliers beat Luka Doncic’s Mavericks 96-114 in Dallas and they made it clear that despite a new triple-double from the Slovenian star, the Texan team suffers from depth.

Doncic finished the game with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists. and 1 steal of the ball in addition to four losses, at a great distance from the rest of his teammates. Dorian Finney-Smith was the closest to the European point guard, with 14 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists and 2 steals. Latvian power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who had to retire from the game at the end of the third quarter after suffering a right ankle injury, settled for 9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 4 blocks.

Meanwhile, center Jarret Allen shone one more night for the Cavs, with a double-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 block. Cavs Finnish forward Lauri Markkanen also had a good night for the Cavaliers, with 24 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal. For his part, the Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio, who again started the game from the bench, scored 7 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 steal of the ball.

Doncic triples

The Mavs started the game dominating Cleveland thanks to Doncic’s efficiency from beyond the three-point line. Doncic’s two 3-pointers along with contributions from Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Finney-Smith, allowed the Mavs to move up to 5 points ahead, 19-14, with 5.11 minutes remaining in the first quarter. In the last 3.25 minutes of the first quarter, the Mavs were only able to score 2 points against the Cavaliers’ 9 which left the score at a 23-30 at the end of the initial 12 minutes.

The Mavericks were not ahead again in the game and the Cavaliers step by step increased their lead as Doncic, who in the first quarter scored 3 of the 4 3-pointers he tried, got tired of pulling the team. At halftime, the Cavaliers’ lead was 11 points, 41-52.

Doncic’s loneliness

At the restart, the situation worsened for the Mavericks. Doncic was the only one capable of scoring regularly, and only power forward Maxi Kleber’s entry onto the court gave Dallas a little more attack. The German improved the Mavericks’ inside game and scored 10 points in the third quarter, 2 more than Doncic. While Finney-Smith, Porzingis and Moses Brown each contributed only 2 points to the total. The Mavericks’ defensive weakness was again exploited by Allen, who continued to punish Dallas from under the rim. The center scored 13 points in the third quarter, just 1 less than the Dallas starting five in that period. When the third quarter ended, the scoreboard indicated 65-87, and the Cavs had sentenced the game.

The last 12 minutes were a walk for Cleveland. At the start of the fourth quarter, the Mavs made their last effort to turn the game around but at 4 minutes, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd threw in the towel and sat Doncic, whose face on the bench was a poem. .