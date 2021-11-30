Some go into a spin and others take flight again. Cleveland Cavaliers swept this morning on their visit to Dallas (96-114) in a perfect match on both sides of the court. Hard on defense, with constant pressure and height on Luka Doncic; and overwhelming in attack, with permanent damage in the area: more than half of his points, 60, came in the paint with a sublime Jarrett Allen. The five had their best game of the season with 28 points and 14 rebounds. Neither Moses Brown nor Kristaps Porzingis could rattle him by making clear an immutable truth: it is not the same to have a center than to have many inches under the board. It is a differential issue. It is pure reality.

The Cavs link, in this way, two wins after their five consecutive losses. For their part, the Mavs are hesitant. There are already five defeats in the last six games against posh rivals. After the two against Phoenix Suns came the Los Angeles Clippers (which they won the next day). Washington Wizards and these Cavaliers then took Texas. Bad looking on this complex stretch of the course.

Doncic, historic in Dallas

The Mavs started out. They exchanged blows. But that lasted as long as it took the Ohioans to warm up their engines and overwhelm Doncic. The point guard made his second triple of the season with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. His 7 triples (of 11 attempts) place him as the player with the most games, 33, of 5 or more scored in the history of the franchise by surpassing the 32 of Dirk Nowitzki. However, it was useless against an opponent who dominated the rebound thanks to his centimeters: 33-48.

The Slovenian always had to endure a tall defense, with Markkanen’s 213 centimeters (24 goals) glued to him. That deprived him of having ease of vision and movement, mainly towards the area. The result, just a 2/10 out of two. He never managed to gain weight on penetrations, one of his weapons of choice against lower bases than him with less weight.

The match broke down in the third quarter. First Kevin Love and then Garland and Allen were putting maximums (58-82, min. 34). Ricky Rubio intelligently guided his game the time he was on the court: +30 with him on the court. He had a good 7 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. The biggest difference came in the fourth quarter at 73-104 after Markkanen’s fifth triple. Porzingis couldn’t finish the game: the Mavericks power forward had to retire with an ankle problem.