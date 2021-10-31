10/31/2021 at 07:29 CET

.

Devin Booker had 27 points as the leading scorer for the Phoenix Suns, who beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-92.

With their victory, the Suns improved to 2-3.

DeAndre Ayton had a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Chris Paul was also with a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists.

For the Cavaliers (3-4), Cedi Osman came off the bench and contributed 20 points as the best scorer.

While Lauri Markkanen and Darius Garland added 11 points each for the Cleveland team.

Spanish player Ricky Rubio scored eight points in 25 minutes of action by making 3 of 15 shots from the field, including 2 of 6 triples, had four rebounds and delivered three passes for touchdown.

For his part, Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors with 20 points, who beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-92.

Golden State has won the last five games of the series and nine of the last 13.

For the Warriors (5-1), Draymond Green had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds and 8 assists.

Curry had 6 of 13 3-pointers to reach 156 in his career against Oklahoma City, his second-most against any opponent, behind his 163 against the Los Angeles Clippers. He also had 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole added 14 points in the second meeting in five days between the two teams. The Warriors won 106-98 on Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

With the Warriors lacking his usual depth, rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga was active for the first time after missing the opening five games with a strained patellar tendon in his right knee. He made his NBA debut with 6:04 minutes remaining and scored his first points on a 3-pointer with 2:04 left.

For the Thunder (1-5), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 15 points as the best scorer.

Luguentz Dort had 14 and Josh Giddey had 10 points for the Oklahoma City team.