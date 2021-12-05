Ricky Rubio’s future will be inexorably tied to how the Cavs are when it comes time to make decisions for the franchise. There is going to be the key for a player who is in the prime of his career, in a moment of form and knowledge of basketball that is absolutely supreme and that has deservedly earned the respect and admiration of the NBA community. The Ohio team, 13-11 after the loss to the Jazz, entered the duel in Cleveland as sixth place in the Eastern Conference. There will be the key: if in the first week of February, the Cavs are at work, staying with Ricky until the end of the year to keep running could be a wise move. And even so it could be more responsible to transfer you, anticipating what will happen a few months later, when the point guard is a free agent and already has nearly $ 18 million from his last contract in his pocket. But what is certain is that if the drift of the franchise is negative and the chances of playing the playoffs disappear, getting something to profit from Ricky’s trade would be a probability almost turned into a certainty.

It is possible that the smartest thing, from a management point of view, is to transfer Ricky yes or yes. He is 31 years old, he’s going to ask for one last good deal when he’s in the position to renew and they could get something good out of him. Also, it would even be good for the Spanish point guard, who could end up, with some luck, in an aspiring team that gives him the opportunity to qualify for a ring that has always been elusive in his impressive career. But emotionally, seeing these Cavs, the idiosyncrasy they have and how well they play, raises questions about this move if the team has a good record. Ricky has squared perfectly in the entity, has accepted the role of substitute (He has played 654 NBA games and 598 have been as a starter), he has a more than fluid communication with his coach, JB Bickerstaff, and is the leader and voice of a young dressing room that leads on and off the court. Because, let’s not kid ourselves: these Cavs are cool. And a lot.

Against the Jazz, the constant give and take was at the end: the Salt Lake team Ciry always dominated the duel in a very typical NBA way. Always around 10 points of advantage, without letting the rival get close and with the right basket at the right time to undermine the morale of his rival. But as these Cavaliers do not give up anything for lost, the beginning of the last quarter passed in front of Quin Snyder and his players in a brilliant way and without anything, not even time-outs, could stop it. The Jazz entered the fourth quarter with a 9-point lead, which was 12 when a triple by Jordan Clarkson left the score at 82-94 and 15 with another by Mike Conley. After this, the revolution: dunk from Markkanen, triple from the corner from Okoro and another, with Conley on top, from Ricky Rubio. A robbery solved with mate in transition from Cedi Osman put fear in the Jazz body and awakened the illusion in the Cavs. Time-out, Osman triple, Ricky basket and back to the starting grid with a new time-out that was useless: 97-97 and flying. New game with just over 8 minutes to go. Guaranteed fun.

From there, the story was one of a matched ending resolved by nuances. A basket from a spectacular Darius Garland put the final 108-109, when there were still almost 90 seconds to go. Nobody specified and a Cavs timeout gave them the ball for the win. But there was no luck: Garland, touched by a wand, missed the decisive triple and nobody specified with a capricious rebound. The Jazz took the victory in an absolutely deserved way, but Mitchell’s sigh of relief before hugging his former teammate and friend Ricky gave a good example of the suffering to which the third best team in the Western Conference has been subjected (16-7 ). Clearly ahead, by the way, of the maelstrom of playoff candidates living under constant pressure. And behind Warriors and Suns, who command the competition (19-4, identical record for both) with an iron fist.

Ricky Rubio had a good performance: 15 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in almost 31 minutes, playing all of the final phase of a tight and tachycardic game, but they enjoyed it equally. The hero, yes, was Garland, with 31 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals. 14 + 12 + 3 for Evan Mobley, 17 + 10 + 2 + 2 + 2 for Jarret Allen and 11 + 5 + 4 for Cedi Osman were some of the best performances of the clash. But the best, as is often the case, was in the rival team: 35 points and 6 assists for Donovan Mitchell, the best of his team and the only one who kept a cool head when the Cavaliers threatened to come back and destroy the game for good. Rudy Gobert stayed at 6 points, but grabbed 20 rebounds and put up 5 blocks. And the Jazz scored 20 triples (in 48 attempts), although they lost 17 balls, something that penalized them too much in the final minutes, when they lost all their advantage and found themselves with the water up to their necks. In the end, one more game, one more victory and one more defeat. In basketball there are no draws, so history always ends with that result. What we don’t know is how Ricky’s future will end. At the moment, he is in a place where he is exiting. The rest, we’ll see.