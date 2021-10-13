Share wherever you want !!

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is in charge of fighting unfair play in Warzone and Vanguard

Through an extensive statement, Call of Duty Warzone presents the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat, a robust anti-cheat system backed by a professional team dedicated to the fight against unfair gambling.

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat has a multifaceted approach against cheating and features server-side tools that monitor scans to identify cheats, improved investigation processes to eliminate cheats, updates to strengthen account security, and more. .

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat’s anti-cheat backend security features will be released in conjunction with Call of Duty: Vanguard and later coming to Call of Duty: Warzone with the Pacific update.

New PC kernel-level driver comes first to Call of Duty: Warzone

This controller was developed in-house for the Call of Duty franchise. It will help identify cheats, hardening and strengthening overall server security, and will be released with the Pacific update for Warzone later this year.

While the Kernel Controller will be released for PC, by extension, console players who play through cross-play against players on PC will also benefit.

The controller will also be released for Call of Duty: Vanguard but it will be at a later date.

Now … What is the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat about?

A complete anti-cheat system

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat brings a broad enhancement to Call of Duty security, bringing server enhancements to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Warzone adds kernel-level driver

Once the kernel-level driver is implemented; it will be necessary to play Warzone.

Protection of your privacy

The kernel level controller only monitors and reports Call of Duty related activity.

Feedback and transparency are crucial

You are also a critical part of the quest to combat cheating.

Therefore, it continues to report problems in the game, which will allow the RICOCHET anti-cheat team to adapt all the tools to combat the cheaters.

How does the Kernel-level driver for PC work?

Monitor software or applications that are trying to interact with Call of Duty: Warzone.

The driver will help the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team to learn about suspicious behavior, using that data to strengthen overall security over time.

Ensuring player privacy is extremely important, and the perspective of a PC kernel-level driver can make some players hang.

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat kernel level driver works ONLY while playing Call of Duty: Warzone on PC. RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is not always on. RICOCHET Anti-Cheat driver monitors software and applications that interact with Call of Duty: Warzone – When you shut down Call of Duty: Warzone, the controller shuts down.

Testing has been done for this new driver to ensure system stability on a wide range of PCs.

The RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team is committed to ongoing testing and interactions after launch.

It is important to continue reporting suspicious behavior

Player reports will continue to be a critical element in all anti-cheat measures, so it is important that players continue to report suspicious behavior they find online.

Another layer in the battle against cheaters is the evolutionary use of Machine Learning (ML).

The security of your own account is a critical element

Two-factor authentication is extremely important to the security of your account.

We highly recommend Two-Factor Authentication for Call of Duty, log into your account and learn how to enable Two-Factor Authentication.

When RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is launched, it is intended to expand its arrival, both in the game and through the different communication channels (blog, social networks and other forms of dissemination) to keep everyone informed so they are aware of the Official Call of Duty pages.

