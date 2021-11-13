Nowadays, superhero cinema has taken over the world billboard and digital platforms, reducing the availability of rooms for other types of cinematographic proposals. Good or not, these types of films have become one of the main sources of income for the industry, they generate employment, obtain large collections, and even expand their franchises in the market in independent areas of the cinema.

But that they exist and that they are a resounding success does not mean that everyone will like to see or bring these cartoon characters to the big screen. However, being franchises with huge communities of fans, it is very easy to generate controversy. Some renowned filmmakers have lashed out at the genre, and even if only words like “That’s not cinema” come out of their mouths, somehow the complaint exists because these blockbusters can easily outshine their billboard mates.

On this occasion, the director who decided to speak out against movies with gifted leads and flashy costumes was Ridley Scott (Blade Runner – 90%, Alien – The Eighth Passenger – 97%, The Last Duel – 86%). Now that he’s in the thick of House of Gucci promotion, Deadline couldn’t help but ask the director about his stance on the films that dominate the bill for much of the year, and Scott responded honestly, unkindly and bluntly.

His scripts are not good and they are fucking boring. I think I’ve done three great scripted superhero movies. One would be Alien with Sigourney Weaver. Another would be fucking Gladiator, and the other would be Harrison Ford in Blade Runner.

The director acknowledged that he is not against the image of the hero, in fact, he recognized his characters that would fall into this category, but that his problem is specifically with those who come from popular comics surrounded by a context that for him does not have sense. It should be noted that this is not the first time that he has spoken out against superhero cinema; In 2017 he spoke with Digital Spy and assured that cinema in general has its moments of decadence in terms of narrative quality, but that there were still several filmmakers, himself included, who are struggling to make intelligent cinema.

Superhero movies are not what I like, which is why I have never made one. [Me han preguntado] several times, but I can’t believe the thin and delicate tightrope of non-reality of the superhero situation. I’ve done those kinds of movies – Blade Runner really is comic when you think about it, it’s a dark story told in an unreal world. You could almost put Batman or Superman in that world, that atmosphere, except I’d have a good story, rather than no story at all!

These comments are added to the controversial statement by Martin Scorsese from 2019, where he said that superhero cinema cannot be considered cinema as such, pointing out that they are closer to being a theme park in video format that does not convey real emotional experiences . Shortly after, with the intention of calming everything that generated his opinion, he assured that perhaps this only depends on “tastes and temperaments.”