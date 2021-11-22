One of the fundamental features of science fiction is that they present non-existent stories and places that, without a doubt, could at some point become reality. The genre gives its writers and directors the freedom to create new worlds from scratch, and several filmmakers have passed through it at least once or have become representative names for it. One of them is Ridley Scott, who has two of the great classics of science fiction as Alien – The Eighth Passenger – 97% or Blade Runner – 90%.

It is true that Ridley has not been exclusively married to one genre, having explored drama in films such as All the Money in the World – 63%, The Fall of the Black Hawk – 76% and its two most recent titles, both released a few weeks apart, such as El Último Duelo – 86% and House of Gucci. In addition, his intentions do not allow him to take long pauses between one project and another since, as he has commented in several interviews, he lacks many films to make, as well as genres to explore such as musicals.

However, he knows perfectly well that he still has franchises that could give more in terms of their stories and he is determined to give priority to that as well. During a recent interview he offered to BBC Radio on the occasion of the presentation of the film starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver (via Variety), the filmmaker shared that there are plans for more stories related to Blade runner, but now in serial format.

At the beginning of November, an anime about the aforementioned franchise called Blade Runner: Black Lotus premiered on the Toonami platform – 100%, but it seems that that is not enough for Scott, because in the conversation with the British radio station he pointed out that he is also working on a live-action series.

We’ve already written the Blade Runner pilot and the Bible [un documento que surge durante la planeación de una serie]. So, we are already hosting Blade Runner as a TV show, [al menos] the first 10 hours.

It is not yet known exactly what story this show will follow, whether it will be a spin-off, reboot, or sequel. Most likely, the director is planning to bring back Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, who has become one of his iconic characters after Han Solo and Indiana Jones.

It is worth mentioning that the film already had a sequel 35 years apart where the director was Denis Villeneuve (Duna – 75%) and Ryan Gosling had the leading role, although Deckard also took a pivotal place in the story. This film had everything to put more sequels on the table, yet despite the rave reviews, its low box office impact did not convince the studio or producers to continue down this path.

While this project is taking shape, it is important to say that another of Scott’s classics is also already in full development in the format of a television series, and it is about Alien, that will be in charge of Noah Hawley (Fargo), same that will arrive direct to FX. The producer of the series, and head of the chain, John landgraf, has promised that the series of Alien It will feature the terror of the first installment and the action of the second, plus it will take place on Earth for the first time.