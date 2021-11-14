At 83 years of age, Ridley Scott is a director who is very active in Hollywood and still has things to offer. The filmmaker recently caught up with Deadline to discuss his future projects and a few other topics, including Joaquin Phoenix’s brilliant performance in Joker – 91%. More than two years after its launch, great artists in the industry still have words of praise for it. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Phoenix and Scott worked together on Gladiator – 76%, film of the year 2000 that won critical acclaim and numerous awards. Ridley discovered the dramatic potential of Joaquin and hired him to play Comfortable; Although he did not take the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, the character was well engraved in the minds of viewers for his villainy. Now Scott talks about the work of Phoenix on Joker and claims to be completely fascinated. Here his recent statements.

He’s smart enough to contain his rage and say, what older, wiser man can do this in my place? So it’s almost Shakespearean, and I think Joaquín can do anything. So when he does something like the Joker, there are moments in the Joker that I’ve never seen before. There are reactions in the Joker that are silly. You can’t just say they’re not evil. They come from a damaged soul. And that’s what I’m looking for: What will Joaquin’s version of Napoleon be? He will be the painter of his own portrait and I will be there to monitor him as best I can because that is what I do.

Ridley scott will start with the filming of Napoleon, his new film, in February, a film that will star Joaquin phoenix and Jodie Comer. The director intends to record that project and then start with Gladiator 2. At the end of September, he said the following to Empire magazine: “I already have [la secuela de] Gladiator written now. So when I’m done with Napoleon, Gladiator it will be ready to go. ” Without a doubt, he has a huge challenge to overcome with part two, a test that many fear he will not be able to overcome. For the same medium he spoke about Napoleon:

Napoleon will be an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his rapid and ruthless rise to emperor, seen through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and true love, Josephine.

It is clear that Ridley scott was very satisfied with the work of Jodie Comer in his recent The Last Duel – 86% and returns with her for a new historical figure. It seems that Napoleon will be a giant production and most likely we will see it shine during the awards season that corresponds to it; the roles of their stars could win them the most desired awards in the industry and it is highly likely that they will. Only time will give us the answer.

For his work in Joker, Joaquin phoenix he took home the recognition for Best Actor by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the United States, which has made him much better known than before and has opened the doors to more and better projects. With Napoleon another great role is approaching his career and his fans want to see him shine at the top. Some of them long to see him return in some sequel to JokerHowever, Warner Bros. has not given a single clue about sequel intentions. It seems that it will remain a distant dream and the delivery of 2019 could forever be a quality one-shot.

