Ridley Scott ventured to release two consecutive films this year, both considered vintage due to the period of time in which they are developed, although they are different contexts. First he premiered The Last Duel – 86% with Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Matt Damon, a film with very good reviews, but quite overwhelming income, especially if we take into account that its budget was USD $ 100 million and it raised only USD $ 10 million.

Keep reading: The Gucci House | Ridley Scott responds to criticism from Gucci family

Shortly after, La casa Gucci would launch – 73% that, although the criticism has been neutral – neither excellent nor bad -, its collection has been much better, above all, thanks to the reach that Lady Gaga has and all the fans around the world who They got together to see her in her role as Patrizia Reggiani. To tell the truth, Ridley’s passage through the press tour has not been the best, as his attitude has given much to talk about in recent months.

The first thing that became controversial was when, in an interview for the WTF podcast of Marc maron, accused the millennial generation for the low reception of The Last Duel, pointing out that the use of the cell phone and the presence in social networks such as Facebook have made young viewers have no interest in learning something “unless they tell them on the phone.” With La Casa Gucci his comments have been against the family of the same surname who have complained about the representation of those involved.

On this occasion, an interview with a Russian media for the film in which Ben Affleck and Matt Damon they collaborated on the script. In this conversation, the filmmaker showed obvious annoyance when the journalist commented that this film is much more realistic than Crusade – 39% and Robin Hood – 43%, films that take place in a similar historical context. But the director didn’t even let him finish speaking when he interrupted him to offend him.

Lord, fuck you. Fuck off. Many thanks. Fuck off. Fuck you, sir. Go away.

Continue with: The Gucci House gets the best debut of the last two years for a drama

Ridley may find it offensive to compare his own films, and while there are those who favor him as to why he was upset, there are others who saw his attitude as unnecessary. Check out the snippet from the interview below.

Thank you Sir Ridley for the definitive answer to each and every person who measures “realism” and “historical accuracy” in period films. That’s one for the books.

Thank you, Sir Ridley, for the ultimate answer to any and all people measuring “realism” and “historical accuracy” in period films. That’s one for the books. pic.twitter.com/35JLcGsa0g – Ilya Glazkov (@IlGlaz) December 3, 2021

During the interview where he spoke of the millennial generation, Scott explained that this was a project in which he put all his trust and even Fox was enthusiastic about the script and the final result, but accepted that in the industry you do not always win or the things turn out just as expected.

It may interest you: Ridley Scott is considering releasing an extended cut of The Last Duel and The House of Gucci