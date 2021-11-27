Ridley Scott is a filmmaker who has stood out for exploring various paths in his filmography; and it is to pass from Alien – The Eighth Passenger – 97% to The House of Gucci – 73% seems like a high risk jump when dealing with completely different genres. If Scott weren’t a recognized name in the industry, anyone would think that these two movies, and many more that he has in the repertoire, were made by different people.

Not only is the genre contrasting, the way the story is told or other visual and narrative details are different. And according to the director’s own words, he still has many areas to discover, the musical being the one that is attracting his interest for now. Ridley has also been noted for consistently making films, this being a fairly busy year despite the pandemic that has caused so many delays in the industry.

With barely a month apart, before the film starring Lady Gaga, The Last Duel was released – 86% also co-starring Adam Driver. He was still assimilating the impact of the latter at the box office when, it must be admitted, thanks to the singer’s fans, he got a more favorable response. These two historical dramas are already being considered for a longer version release.

During an interview on the ReelBlend Podcast (via .), the filmmaker was asked if he was planning to release the director’s cut for any of these tapes. Although Ridley’s immediate response was “No”, he himself made the proposal to publish an extended version with all the scenes he has on file.

No, not really. […] I know I am not going to say that it will be four hours as if it were already two and a half more, which is long, but I think I am very aware of the problem. […]You have to be careful that the public does not go out [diciendo] “Jesus, this is too long.” So I am also aware of that. But I think things work better at home because you’ll pause it, have a beer, and come back. So I’ll probably do a director’s cut, yeah. But it won’t be a director’s cut. It would be a long cut.

Apparently the also director of Blade Runner – 90% find it more convincing and comfortable for the audience to have the opportunity to watch a longer version of their films from the comfort of their home. But will audiences want to see new scenes in each of these tapes? It is probable. It should be noted that, in a previous interview, Matt Damon assured that The Last Duel it had a total duration of 3½ hours, but it had to be shortened.

From The Gucci HouseFor his part, it is not known exactly how many more scenes could be stored, but it is clear that the director usually has much more than anyone would expect, that is why he already has tapes with extended versions such as Alien, Blade runner, Gladiator – 76%, among many others. Meanwhile, Ridley and the cast of The Gucci House they will only have to worry about the positive impact with which he began his career on the billboard and, probably, get a place in the awards season with either of his two premieres this year.