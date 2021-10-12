No one in space can hear you scream, but if you live on Earth and the Hollywood industry takes over the saga you started, Ridley Scottt will not be silent with his skepticism about the series you plan. In a new interview, the British director was pessimistic about the Alien show – The Eighth Passenger – 97% that the FX channel is developing and somewhat annoyed that it has not been entrusted with more films.

In an interview with The Independent, Ridley scott explained how Prometheus’s poor box office gross – 73% and Alien: Covenant – 69% was what caused the producers to put their prequels of Alien. When asked what he thought of the saga continuing on television, he was otherwise enthusiastic and doubted the show would ever have the impact of the original 1976 film:

I never showed an alien in it [Prometeo] and the studio said ‘see? it didn’t go so well ‘Really? I put the aliens back [en Covenant] and the movie made a lot less money. When you have a wonderful beast, you don’t wear it out and have to re-think of something new. Wherever it happens [la serie] And whatever it does, it will never be as good as the first. That is all I will say.

In case you haven’t followed the xenomorph movies closely, they don’t exactly have the best of continuities. While the original film, directed by Scott, is considered a classic for the claustrophobic sense and terrifying design of the parasitic creature, the sequels received new directors and varied in their tones and interests. The Briton returned in 2012 with a prequel that puzzled several fans by relying more on the mythology and science fiction behind the origin of the alien.

Obviously, the creature’s wow factor, which remains out of frame for most of the original film, can never be recreated. Over half a dozen movies later, we’re all pretty familiar with xenomorphs. However, one thing that fans have always wanted to see is what would happen if the creatures came to Earth and that is something we know is going to happen on the next show.

The series will be created by Noah Hawley, best remembered for the Legion shows – 90% and Fargo, and the director has explained that he will address new issues, such as inequity, and how humanity responds to the alien threat. More details remain under lock and key, but it is a fact that the study will seek a way to continue exploiting the saga, although not in the cinema, but on television. A release date has not been disclosed.

On the other hand, Scott is a director who continues to be one of the most prolific. This year alone it will release two films: The Last Duel – 78%, a medieval epic that hits theaters this weekend, and in a couple of months it will release House of Guccii, a crime drama based on real events about the assassination attempt. from the designer of that name. As if that were not enough, at the end of these two commitments he will start working on Kitbag, a biography of Napoleon Bonaparte and then on the sequel to Gladiator – 76%.

