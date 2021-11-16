Updated on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 – 01:35

The Portuguese country has been the last to join the list of European states that have regulated teleworking due to covid-19

Portuguese workers can report to their company management if their superior writes to them outside working hours. This is one of the measures included in the Portuguese teleworking law, approved by the Socialist Party and the Left Block along with the abstention from PSD,earlier this month. Portugal thus joins the list of EU countries that have promoted legislation to regulate remote work, massively installed in homes around the world by pandemic mandate, and which already includes states such as Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, France, among others. , according to European Agency for Safety and Health at Work.

Initially well received, teleworking also has its face b: anxiety, stress, isolation and loneliness, in addition to other physical ailments derived from a more sedentary lifestyle. This is reflected in a study carried out by the Official College of Psychologists of Eastern Andalusia, coinciding with a long list of academic research that delves into psychological conditions derived from teleworking.

Measures such as the one approved in Portugal try to protect the worker from the most harmful consequences of teleworking and try to shield the need to disconnect from it outside of working hours, breaks or vacations. Something that in some laws already has a name and surname: right to digital disconnection.

Portugal is not the only country that is making progress in the recognition of this right. Spain promoted it in 2019 with the entry into force of the Personal Data Protection law and guarantee of digital rights, that in his Article 88 collect a definition of it. The executive ended up propping it up in the context of teleworking in the Article 18 of the law 19/2021 on distance work.

Unlike Portugal, in Spain the law to allow the worker to disconnect “is not as exhaustive as the Portuguese one” thinks Sara Garca, secretary of union action and occupational health of USO. This is due to the fact that, in Spanish law, “the closing of time agreements is still an individual agreement, although the framework is the collective agreement.” From the union they assure that this leaves “the worker very unprotected”, that he has to agree on the schedules and telework formulas only in front of his company.

The Spanish regulation allows workers not to respond to emails or messages from the company management outside of their working hours, in order to guarantee and enhance the reconciliation of personal and work life. In fact, this is one of the reasons why the majority of the Spanish population supports teleworking. This was reflected in the survey of trends in the digital society during the pandemic, published by the CIS in March of this year. Most of the respondents considered that this type of work was good for workers (fifty%), for the companies (62.2%) and for society (52.2%), by facilitating family reconciliation, reducing traffic and giving the employee the flexibility to live in a different place from work.

Instead, another 22% of the population considered that teleworking ended up being harmful to workers because it encourages isolation, they work longer hours and made it difficult to disconnect from work during rest periods, increasing stress.

As a retaining wall, the Spanish regulation sanctions as serious or very serious infractions “repeated communication behaviors outside working hours by the company’s management. That is, if there is a continuous sending of emails”, Garca explains. On the other hand, Portuguese law sanctions the mere fact that the address sends the same email or WhatsApp as long as it is not a case of force majeure, for which this right changes.

Until now, the Portuguese regulation authorized teleworking for parents with children under 3 years of age without the need to negotiate with the company, now extending to 8 years, as long as the work is compatible with teleworking. From this age, the worker will have to reach a bilateral agreement with the employer and formalize it in writing.

In addition, the new Portuguese regulations regulate the costs of teleworking, such as the increase in the electricity or internet bill, which must be borne by the company. In this case, small companies are also an exception to the rule. In turn, the norm prohibits the surveillance of the worker by the company through images, sounds or texts.

