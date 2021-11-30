Rihanna was honored with the title of ‘national hero’ last Monday, November 29, during a ceremony in which her native country, Barbados, disassociated itself from the United Kingdom, officially becoming a republic. In said ceremony, Judge Sandra Mason was also named as the new president of the Caribbean country, going down in history as the first woman to have this responsibility, after the Queen Isabel will hold the position of head of state of the island, represented by a governor general.

© GettyImagesRihanna at the ceremony where she was named a ‘national hero’

The ceremony was attended by Prince carlos representing his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Although Barbados has already been declared an independent republic, it will remain part of the Commonwealth (Commonwealth of Nations), an organization made up of 54 independent and semi-independent sovereign countries that share ties with the United Kingdom.

© GettyImages Prime Minister Mia Motley, President Sandra Mason, Rihanna and Prince Charles

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley – who is part of the new administration of the country – called Rihanna on stage and dedicated a few words to her, in which she showed the great admiration and gratitude that Barbadians feel for the star. “Robyn Rihanna Fenty, tomorrow morning you will be imposed the title of national heroine of the order of Barbados,” he said.

Referring to the topic Diamonds, Mottley continued his speech. “On behalf of a grateful, but above all proud nation, we present to you the designation of Barbados’ national heroine. And to accept this appointment of a grateful nation, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty, we wish that you continue to shine like a diamond to continue honoring your nation. ”

© GettyImagesRihanna was named her country’s cultural ambassador in 2018

According to the AP agency, it is the first time in more than 20 years that Barbados has awarded this award. The last person to receive the title was former cricketer Garfield St. Aubrun Sobers. A total of 11 people have been honored since 1998, including a slave who led a rebellion and the first person of African descent to hold a seat in the island’s Parliament.

Throughout her career, Rihanna has won nine Grammy Awards, in addition to standing out in the business world with her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, as well as her Fenty Beauty makeup line.