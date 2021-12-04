Rihanna models from the pool without wearing a single garment | INSTAGRAM

Throughout the years the famous Barbadian singer, Rihanna, has had many photo shoots for her music releases, but also for fashion brands, much more after what to dabble in as designer and will launch into the world of Fashion.

On this occasion we will be in charge of tackling a photograph in which his fans remembered a photo shoot of the most attractive, one in which she appeared showing off her great beauty from inside a pool, wearing beautiful earrings, very well made up and nothing else, so her fans raised her temperature to the maximum when observing her.

The photo was rescued by a page of fans, who know perfectly the great quality of the model that it is and of course the beauty unmatched that it has, which once again kept them glued to their screens enjoying themselves.

It shows that Rihanna She enjoys these sessions very much, she always puts on her best face and of course that attitude full of security that characterizes her, a famous person who is admired around the world.

The piece of entertainment managed to gather thousands of likes and of course also comments full of support and love, a gesture that his fans always worry about doing when they see that it is about this artist who is one of their favorites.



Rihanna really enjoys her photo shoots, but her fans enjoy them more.

It is important to remember that recently the Barbadian made an announcement, released eight vinyl records for sale and confessed that she is not retired from music, so she gave great hope to her followers that perhaps very soon they will have a comeback that they have been waiting for more than five years.

For now, you can enjoy his latest catwalk, Savage X Fenty Vol 3, which is available through the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform, a show full of color, music, design and of course international guests.

There is no doubt that Rihanna does everything well and it is thanks to all the popularity that she gained in music that she has now had the opportunity to become an excellent fashion designer who has earned the respect of the fashion industry and has become one of the producers of the best catwalks that have ever existed.