The Republic of Barbados declared a “national hero” to the singer Rihanna, who had previously obtained the title of extraordinary ambassador for her country.

Rihanna smiled under her mask upon hearing his name early Tuesday morning, but hesitated before standing up. Two government officials from Barbados they prompted her to go with them at a crucial moment in the country’s history.

“You can come my dear,” Barbadian Prime Minister told the multi-Grammy winner. Mia mottley standing next to the new president Sandra Mason.

Rihanna was declared national heroine by the government of his country and was given the title of “fair excellent” while the country stopped having Queen Elizabeth II of England as head of state and celebrated becoming a republic for the first time in history.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, and an even prouder people, we present you with the designation of Barbados’ national hero, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” said the Prime Minister. “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation with your words and actions, do good wherever you go. God bless you my dear.”

Rihanna raised her hand to her heart standing next to Mottley and thanked her before walking off the stage and briefly putting her arms around each other.

Before sitting down again, Rihanna greeted several people, including the Prince carlos from Great Britain, who was present at the ceremony.

It is the first time in more than 20 years that Barbados has presented that honor. The previous person to receive the title was the former cricketer Garfield St. Aubrun Sobers. A total of 11 people have been honored since 1998, including a slave who led a rebellion and the first person of African descent to hold a seat in the island’s Parliament.

By recognizing Rihanna, Mottley noted that the pop star came from humble origins and was born less than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from where the ceremony was taking place.

He congratulated the singer for “commanding the imagination of the world through the search for excellence with her creativity, her discipline and, above all, her extraordinary commitment to the land where she was born.”

Rihanna has won nine Grammys in various categories including rap, dance and R&D.B, is currently working on his next album. Your brand of lingerie, Savage X Fenty, has been praised for being inclusive in recruiting women of all sizes and colors for its fashion shows.

