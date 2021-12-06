Rihanna shows off her charm on Instagram with just a blouse and ribbon | INSTAGRAM

Robyn Rihanna Fenty He decided to once again pamper his followers on social networks with a photograph from a personal place to make them feel what they are, part of his life, this with just a blouse and a ribbon.

The beautiful Rihanna chose for the casual photography a quite loose black shirt and a black ribbon with lace that barely covered the most essential so that the photograph could be seen on social networks.

A pair of black stockings with a bit of color gave it a really attractive and striking touch, which can also be seen in the lace; plus some thin chains around her neck.

It may interest you: Anastasia Kvitko wears a swimsuit, “Alexa Dellanos style”

It is not a secret that Rihanna enjoys being chameleonic for it, this time she wore a pretty short look with her black hair, as well as a pretty pretty makeup with her red lips standing out from her beautiful face.

For the image in question, the famous singer from Bárbados posed implying that she would raise her shirt at any time, very concentrated and squatting on a bed made of white sheets.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF RIRI HERE

Rihanna shows off her charm in nets with just a blouse and ribbon. Photo: Instagram.

The photograph immediately caused a great deal of comment and roses and hearts were a constant for the beautiful and extortionate entrepreneur of brands like Fenty. Currently the collaboration of this with Kim Kardashian has liked a lot.

The socialite and Riri joined their talents and Kanye West’s ex has constantly been modeling garments from this collection in her Instagram stories, evidencing the success of the union of these two celebrities.

Rihanna She has proven to be a great singer, but the music world has put her aside to be a better businesswoman, a world in which she does very well with her line of cosmetics used by beautiful celebrities and garments, who have achieved fame by Victoria Scret.

Fenty has reached enormous popularity and status, so much so that it holds its own performance event in the purest style of its competition, but with high-level music celebrities, looking like a real music festival.

Although she continues within the entertainment world, Riri’s followers ask her to return to music, to release new songs; however, it seems to be an area that is currently not on her plans and she seems quite comfortable being a full-time entrepreneur.