Rihanna strips off her blouse, shares charms and tattoos | INSTAGRAM

Right now the beautiful Barbadian singer, Rihanna, has returned to the headlines of the media thanks to the great emotion she feels in her fans to know that she is not retired from music and of course also the recent release of her 8 albums study in a collection of vinyls.

For this reason, her fans do not stop enjoying everything about her, whether they are videos old or photographs that have emerged throughout his career, this time we will take care of remembering a photograph that his fans placed on a page where they share only the best of Riri.

It is a snapshot that worked perfectly for the entertainment of its loyal fans, an image in which the singer and now also businesswoman In fashion she stripped off her blouse and showed us one of her most hidden tattoos, as is customary with a flirtatious look, managing to win over Internet users immediately.

Her beauty is unmatched and has shown that one of the most important things is self-confidence, something that she definitely practices at the time she models and of course also at the time of presenting her catwalks.

This photograph shows once again that you do not need any elegant outfit or clothes to look beautiful, nor your own clothes, although of course they sometimes manage to adorn your figure in such an impressive way that it is unmatched.

In case you did not know, the famous singer has moved away from music a bit but with a very good reason, to focus on one of her biggest dreams, which was to be a fashion designer and also forming one of the most important brands in Interiors in these moments.

For many it has even surpassed Victoria’s Secret, Savage x Fenty, it is the brand that Rihanna founded and with which she is making history, using inclusion, different models, forgetting about stereotypes and of course making unbeatable offers and impressive designs that make people feel. well to anyone who uses them.

Rihanna has launched three catwalks so far for Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform that has relied on her to present her shows and has collaborated with her to have luxury guests and of course unforgettable presentations where the lights are fashionable. and the show in general combine perfectly to entertain the public and continue to make a hit more than famous.

Stay on Show News and continue enjoying the contents of this beautiful star who has also proven to be very talented and dedicated to what she likes.